Italian “ITA Airways” Launches 14 Flights/Week to Algeria

The Italian national airline, ITA Airways, has increased the number of its weekly flights to Algeria to 14, at a rate of two flights per day in a program that corresponds to the pace of flights between Rome and Algiers before the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic, but this time it coincided with political, diplomatic, economic and trade relations between the two countries that reached unprecedented levels.

The Country Manager of the ITA Airways office in Algeria, Wassila Boussad, told Echorouk that, since the beginning of June, the company has increased the number of its daily flights to two, i.e. a total of 14 flights per week, from Rome Fiumicino Airport towards Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport, noting that the operation came after the Algerian authorities, represented by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, approved a request submitted by the Italian national airline company.

Boussad indicated that, according to this process, the Italian company returned to the flight program that was in force before the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020, that is, at a rate of two flights per day and 14 per week.

The flights will depart from Rome will start at 10:10 pm, at a rate of 7 flights, while another five depart at 3:00 pm, and two flights at 09:20 am.

As for the return flights, 7 of them depart at 4:30 am, 5 flights at 4:00 pm, and 2 at 11:15 am.

According to the same official, the increase in the number of flights coincides with the company’s launch of flights towards Washington DC Airport, allowing Algerians to go directly via Rome, as well as San Francisco as of next July, to be added to many other international destinations.

Regarding prices, Boussad explained that they start from dzd 35,000 for Rome flights, noting that these prices are still available on some flights, while they start from dzd 40,000 dinars for European destinations via Rome, especially for Algerians who want to spend the holiday outside the homeland.

The spokeswoman added that the flights coming from Rome, especially before the blessed Eid Al-Adha, are almost full, especially with Algerians residing in Italy and other European countries.

Wassila Boussad revealed that ITA Airways will participate in the Algiers International Fair, in which Italy will be the guest of honour, from 19 to 24 June at the Pins Maritimes Exhibitions Palace, as one of the major Italian companies.