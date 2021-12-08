Jean-Yves Le Drian: “My Visit Aims To Establish A Relationship Of Trust With Algeria”

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, on Wednesday, that his visit to Algeria aims to melt the ice, establish a relationship of trust and lift the misunderstanding between the two countries to allow the return of bilateral relationships to normal at the beginning of the new year.

The statements of Le Drian came after he was received by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“My visit to Algeria aims to establish a “relationship of trust” characterized by respect and sovereignty of each party”. He expressed hope to work on “lifting obstacles and misunderstandings that may arise between the two countries”.

Le Drian explained that his visit to Algeria aims to achieve two goals, namely, establishing “a relationship of trust between the two countries characterized by respect for the sovereignty of each party and looking to the future to work on reviving and deepening the necessary partnership”.

“Algeria and France share deep ties that are distinguished by the intensity of human relationships between Algerians and the French, and these relations are rooted in a complex history”, he added.

The head of French diplomacy also expressed his “hope to work on removing obstacles and misunderstandings that might arise between the two countries”, noting that the two parties had agreed during the talks to resume some axes of bilateral cooperation.

“This will be embodied through the resumption of practical dialogue between partners on human issues and migration, and the revival of practical dialogue on combating terrorism and through our joint efforts to ensure the security of our two countries”, wishing “that the dialogue we are launching today will lead to the resumption of political exchanges between our two governments in 2022”.

Le Drian expressed his hope that the two countries will take the path together towards a calm relationship and look to the future, “regardless of the wounds of the past that we have to face and the misunderstandings that we must overcome”.

“I would like to assert once again that Algeria is a key partner for France on the bilateral and the regional levels as well”.

“We seek to continue coordinating our diplomatic initiatives to support the path of political transition in Libya after the Paris conference, where the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, represented President Tebboune”.

“We also reviewed the situation in Mali, where Algeria plays an important role”, confirming the importance of “Algeria’s commitment to implementing the peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali. I salute this commitment and hope that our dialogue on this issue will continue”, he added.

In the same vein, he confirmed that both France and Algeria face “important challenges in an insecure regional and international context”, noting that the two countries must present practical proposals “for the challenges posed by terrorism in the Sahel region, illegal immigration as well, in addition to the stakes of economic development”.

“Given all these issues and our common interests, our consultations are very important, which is the reason for my presence today in Algiers”, expressing that he is “happy to come to Algeria” where “I had the honour of speaking at length with President Tebboune and my counterpart, Mr Lamamra”.

The head of French diplomacy concluded his statement by saying; “I would like to thank them for the warm welcome,” adding that “it is important for me to pay a working visit to Algeria to evaluate the bilateral relationship”.