Joint Communiqué on the occasion of the official visit to Algeria by Minister of International Relations of South Africa

At the invitation of H.E Ramtane LAMAMRA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E Naledi PANDOR, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, has undertaken a two day official visit to Algeria on 12-13 November 2021.

The visit offered an invaluable opportunity to reaffirm the strategic nature of the excellent relations between the two countries and to explore ways and means for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various fields building on the strong bonds of friendship, solidarity and mutual support that have long united the two countries in their shared vision and common ambition to promote the values and ideals of panafricanism.

The two Ministers held extensive and fruitful talks covering a wide range of issues, including prospects for further strengthening the strategic partnership between Algeria and South Africa, the serious challenges of peace and security in Africa and the implementation of Agenda 2063, as well as other subjects pertaining to the functioning of the African Union and to the Continent’s voice on the global stage. They further exchanged views on the situations prevailing in their respective sub-regions as well as on the continental level.

In this regard, the two Ministers expressed their satisfaction at the quality and depth of the bilateral relations anchored in the common struggle of the Algerian and South-African peoples against colonialism and apartheid. They noted the positive dynamic and the regular political consultations and expressed their willingness to further enhance the economic cooperation between countries.

To that effect, and in order to encourage trade and investment relationships, the two Ministers agreed to direct their respective officials to review the current agreements structuring the economic cooperation, finalize all draft agreements under consideration, and encourage more interactions among the business communities on both sides.

The two Ministers further emphasized the strategic importance of the Binational Commission for Cooperation (BNC), co-chaired by the Heads of State of the two countries, and agreed to quick-start the preparatory process to ensure an optimal preparation of the 7th Session of the BNC to be convened in Pretoria next year.

With regards to the situation in Africa, the two Ministers expressed their concerns at the deterioration of the overall peace and security landscape in the continent and emphasized the imperative of upholding the principle of African solutions to African problems with regards to efforts aimed at preventing, managing and resolving conflicts and crises in the continent. They agreed to intensify their joint efforts within the African Union and the United Nations to promote Africa’s interests and move forward its flagship programs, notably in terms of silencing the guns and fulfilling the 2063 agenda. They further reaffirmed their joint commitment to the unity of the African Union in line with the principles and objectives enshrined in the AU Constitutive Act, thereby expressing the urgent need to act in order to avoid any factor that may jeopardize the unity of the continental Organization.

On the international level, the two Ministers reiterated their commitment to a rule-based system which remains the best and safest way for enhancing cooperation and addressing global issues, while preserving the collective interests of African countries. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the United Nations’ leading role in coordinating international responses to the world’s most pressing challenges. They also stressed the urgent need to conclude the long-stalled UN Security Council’s reform to correct the historical injustice inflicted upon Africa, in conformity with the Ezelwini consensus and the Syrte Declaration.

With regards to Africa’s last colony, the two Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to support the legitimate struggle of the Sahrawi people to achieve its inalienable right to self-determination. They called on the new Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary General to reactivate the UN process with a view to implementing the Settlement Plan adopted unanimously by the Security Council through its resolution 690 (1991) and to coordinate closely with the African Union to ensure the implementation of the AUPSC decision adopted on 9 March 2021 inviting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Frente Folisario, both Members of the AU, to start direct negotiations without preconditions to that effect.

On Libya, the two Ministers reaffirmed their strong rejection of all foreign interferences in Libya’s internal affairs, and reiterated the need for the international community to genuinely support Libyan-driven efforts aimed at ensuring the preparation for the upcoming general elections, the reunification of national institutions, the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign armed groups and forces, and achieving national reconciliation.

With regards to the situation in Mali, the two Ministers expressed their solidarity with the Malian people and government amidst the daunting challenges that the country is currently facing. They urged the Malian parties to accelerate the implementation of the peace and reconciliation process emanating from the Algiers agreement, to bring the crisis to an end and to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of their country.

The two Ministers expressed their deep concern at the worsening scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in all regions of Africa, including most recently in the southern region, and called for renewed efforts to ensure the implementation of the relevant decisions taken by the policy organs of the African Union with a view to strengthening the continental framework and institutions to effectively prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Concerning the situation in the Middle East, the two Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish its independent and viable State with El Qods Echarif as its Capital. They underlined that the resolution of the Palestinian question remains key to achieving sustainable peace and stability in the Middle East.

The two Ministers finally agreed to further deepen the tradition of coordination and consultation at all levels to preserve the convergence of their views, analyses and principled positions with regards to matters of mutual concern.

H.E Naledi PANDOR, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, expressed her deep appreciation to H.E. Ramtane LAMAMRA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, for the warm welcome and the generous hospitality extended to her and to all members of her delegation and for the constructive consultations held as usual in a cordial and fraternal atmosphere.

Algiers, Algeria, 13 November, 2021.