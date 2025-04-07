Judge Refuses to Lift the Ban on Three Presidential Candidates

On Monday, three candidates seeking to run for the 2024 presidential elections appeared before the Economic and Financial Penal Pole Court in Sidi M’hamed, Algiers.

Saida Neghza, Belkacem Sahli, Abdelhakim Hamadi, and 80 other defendants were accused of purchasing elected officials’ signatures for endorsements to run in the presidential elections. The president of the court decided to adjourn the trial until April 21, rejecting the defense’s requests for the release and lifting of the ban.

Since the early hours of Monday morning, April 7, the first-floor lobby of the Sidi M’hamed Court has been overcrowded with activists from political groups whose leaders are facing legal proceedings. Meanwhile, Hall 5 was filled with over 60 lawyers. The 68 detainees were ushered into the designated detention center, which wasn’t adequate for the courtroom, and the seats allocated for lawyers and witnesses were vacated to allow all detainees to attend the trial. Meanwhile, police and prison officials, under the supervision of the public prosecutor and the court president, organized the proceedings smoothly and calmly.

The head of the court immediately announced the session’s opening before calling the defendants, witnesses, and all parties involved in the case. This allowed the defense team to establish accusations against the defendants.

Before the judge decided to adjourn the trial, the defense team submitted its motions, requesting that the court summon a representative of the Independent Authority for Election Monitoring to testify, because it considers this decision crucial in the case.

The lawyers of Saida Neghza, Belkacem Sahli, and Abdelhakim Hamadi also requested that judicial oversight be lifted from their clients, as they consider them important political figures with travel duties. The confiscation of their passports and the requirement that they appear in court twice a week would hamper their movement and work.

In contrast, the defense team for the detained defendants demanded their release, arguing that the facts of the case did not warrant their detention for more than eight months. They justified this by citing the defendants’ chronic illnesses and serious health conditions, which required immediate medical care. The head of the court decided to reject the requests and postpone the case until April 21.

The defendants in the current case will be prosecuted before the Economic and Financial Penal Pole Court on the aforementioned date, on charges of granting an undue advantage, influence peddling, offering cash gifts or promising to offer them to obtain or attempt to obtain votes, abuse of office, receiving cash gifts or promises to secure electoral votes, and fraud.

The trial will expose the mysteries of “political corruption” and the deviant methods of obtaining “electoral endorsements,” through bribery to endorse a candidate in exchange for sums ranging between DZD 2,000 and DZD 5,000 to sign a candidacy form.

The investigating judge of the Third Chamber of the Pole Court heard all defendants in the case on February 24 and 25, after summoning six new defendants from the wilaya of Oran (western Algeria). He also placed a third son of the former president of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises, Saida Neghza, under judicial supervision. Her second son is in pretrial detention, the third remains a fugitive, subject to an international arrest warrant.

On August 5, 2024, the court ordered the provisional detention of 68 defendants, with three others placed under judicial supervision, for their involvement in the corruption case that marred the collection of signatures from those seeking to run for the presidential elections held last September 7.

The investigating judge of the Third Chamber of the Economic and Financial Pole also ordered the placement of the three candidates seeking to run in the 2024 presidential elections under judicial supervision on suspicion of corruption involving the collection of signatures for presidential candidacy.

For its part, the Public Prosecution Office at the Economic and Financial Pole appealed to the Indictment Chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council against the decision to place the candidates for the September 2024 presidential elections under judicial supervision.

The Public Prosecution Office requested that the defendants be placed in pretrial detention, in accordance with the initial request it submitted at the start of the investigation. However, the Indictment Chamber upheld the decision of the investigating judge of the Third Chamber of the Economic and Financial Pole.