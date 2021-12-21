Justice Minister: “The Red Cross Committee Visited Over 7,000 Prisoners In Algeria”

The Minister of Justice, and Keeper of the Seals, Abderachid Tabi, revealed, on Tuesday, that the International Committee of the Red Cross conducted nearly 300 visits to penal institutions and spoke with more than 7,000 prisoners.

In his speech during the celebration of the International Day for Human Rights, Mr. Tabi confirmed that the International Committee of the Red Cross conducted 296 visits to penal institutions and spoke with 7,400 detainees, carried out by more than 200 delegates affiliated with it.

He explained that these visits are carried out in accordance with the standards in force in this organization and without the presence of any witness, noting that a program for the year 2022 is currently being prepared for visiting penal institutions.

Mr. Tabi added that his services recorded this year 12,515 visits to places of detention by judges, in addition to other visits paid by some non-governmental organizations.