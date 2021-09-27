Lamamra: “Algeria Urges United Nations To Assume Its Legal Responsibilities Towards Sahrawi People”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, said that Algeria, with the same determination, reiterates its position in support of the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and calls on the United Nations to assume its legal responsibilities towards the Sahrawi people.

In his speech during his participation in the proceedings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Lamamra highlighted the imperious need to organize a free and fair referendum to enable this proud people to determine their own destiny and determine their political future.

He explained, “It cannot remain forever hostage to the intransigence of an occupying country that has repeatedly failed to fulfill its international obligations, especially those emanating from the settlement plan drawn up by the United Nations in partnership with the Organization of African Unity and all relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.”

He added, “International legitimacy has pronounced through Security Council resolutions as it did before the International Court of Justice four decades ago in its advisory legal opinion, to testify to the reality of the conflict in Western Sahara, as it is a decolonization issue that can only find its way to a solution by activating the principle of self-determination”.

He added, “It is the same principle adopted by Algeria, which always seeks, as a neighboring country and observer of the political process, to always be a source of peace, security and stability in its neighborhood, given that the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination is inevitable, fixed and imprescriptible”.

The head of the Algerian diplomacy stressed, “In this context, Algeria supports the decision of the African Peace and Security Council to launch direct negotiations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, since the two countries share membership of the African Union”.