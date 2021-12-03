Lamamra: Morocco’s Military Alliance With Israel Tears It Away From Algeria

Every step taken by the Moroccan authorities within their military alliance with the Zionist entity is far from Algeria and its people, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said in a press statement on the sidelines of the eighth high-level symposium on peace and security organized by the African Union in Oran (western Algeria).

“The Moroccan-Israeli military alliance reflects the intersection of two tracks and a regional expansion driven by the denial of the existence of two peoples deprived of their inalienable rights”, he added.

“The Moroccan authorities, in their alliance with the Zionist entity, are contributing to an unprecedented escalation of Israeli hegemony over the region. Every step taken by the Moroccan authorities in this unhealthy military alliance takes them away from Algeria and its people”.

Lamamra also responded to a question related to the allegations attributed by some Moroccan media regarding the alleged political gains that the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic will achieve at the upcoming Arab summit and on the occasion of the African Union symposium currently being held in Oran, saying: “Algerian diplomacy is multidimensional and multi-functional and is always in the service of the multiple noble goals”.