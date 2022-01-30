Lamamra: “The Arab Summit’s Date Will Be Announced in Cairo Meeting”

The date of the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria will be announced at the meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo next March, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Sunday.

Algeria’s Foreign Ministry statement added that Lamamra revealed that Algeria will present, during the official ministerial meeting in Cairo, next March, the date of the summit set by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with the completion of the current consultations with the brotherly Arab countries.

During the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers held in Kuwait, Lamamra briefed his counterparts on the preparatory steps taken by Algeria for this important event, and its efforts to provide the basic factors for the success of the summit as well.

Lamamra focused on the utmost importance that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune attaches to this issue, and on several occasions he affirmed his aspiration to hold a summit that would bring together Arab countries and inspire a new spirit in the mechanisms of joint Arab action.

The minister confirmed that Algeria will continue to intensify its consultative meetings, including its efforts to unite the Palestinians and strengthen Palestinian national unity, and will announce, during the official ministerial meeting in Cairo next March, the date of the summit to be determined by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, with the completion of the current consultations with the Arab countries.

The Foreign Ministry statement explained that the meeting of Arab foreign ministers was devoted to discussing the latest developments in the Arab region and exchanging visions on several issues related to supporting and strengthening the joint Arab action process in various fields and the need to invest this crisis in strengthening cooperation and foreseeing international relations in the post-Covid-19 stage and the Arab group’s position in light of the prediction of changes in the current global balance of power.

The Arab ministers will discuss the upcoming Arab achievements at various levels, including the expected regular session of the Ministerial Council in Cairo next March and the Arab summit in Algeria before the end of this year.