Lamamra: “We’ll Strive To Bolster Algeria’s Influence On The International Scene In 2022”

On Saturday, Minister of Foreign affairs and the national community abroad, Ramtane Lamamra expressed his aspiration to bolster Algeria’s influence on the international scene and enhance its position during the New Year 2022.

In a tweet he posted on his official account on the Twitter site, Mr. Lamamra wrote: “My sincere congratulations on the occasion of the New Year 2022. May Allah God Almighty make it a year full of progress and prosperity for our dear homeland, full of successes and contentment for my dear compatriots inside and outside the country.”

“Let us strive together to garner more achievements in order to enhance Algeria’s position and influence on the international scene,” he added.