Le Monde: Macron’s Statements Are A Disappointing Dangerous Issue

The French press, including the daily “Le Monde”, returned to the recent statements of the French President Emmanuel Macron, describing them as “disappointing and unusual”, and that they were carefully studied to achieve certain purposes, in what seemed to be a reference to the frantic electoral campaign led by the French President Emmanuel Macron to face his rivals in the race to the Elysee Palace, about seven months away.

The daily “Le Monde”, known for its weight in the French media went on to describe Macron’s statements regarding Algeria as a “dangerous issue”, which will undoubtedly have negative repercussions over the future of the already troubled Algerian-French relations.

The French president employed a hostile speech against Algeria in his meeting with a group of youth of Algerian origin and dual nationalities at the Elysee Palace last Thursday, when he questioned the existence of an Algerian nation, a speech that was not issued even by the most notorious French presidents, like the former president, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who described Algeria as a “young country”, and France as a “historic country”, during his visit to Algeria in the seventies of the last century.

Le Monde estimated that the choice of such words and phrases, indeed, represents a major turning point in the speech of the French president, given that Emmanuel Macron has so far bet relentlessly on the distinction of his relationship with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to make progress on the subject of “Reconciliation between the Algerian and French memories.

The same newspaper believes that what was issued by the inmate of the Elysee Palace, expresses his disappointment, after he worked since taking power more than four years ago, for the “reconciliation of memory” with Algeria, but that his step did not meet the expected welcome from the Algerian side, which is considered a diplomatic failure for a president who intends to run in the next French presidential race.

Le Monde said that French society did not yet get rid, two generations, after the end of the “Algerian war” in French literature, and the liberation revolution in the historical literature of Algeria, from the knot of its past, and wrote in its editorial: “With the approach of the sixtieth anniversary of the end of the Algerian war, the time has come to tell the truth to each other, the whole truth, even that which is difficult to express or hear. This demand applies to the French society, which, after two generations, still suffers from unspoken words, silence and misunderstanding”.

The French newspaper believes that the failure of reconciliation between the Algerian and French memories, about the project of the historian Benjamin Stora, assigned by Macron, led to the continuation of the “exacerbation of wounds and suffering caused by the Algerian war”.

The newspaper explained that the situation of the French of North African origin remains, intentionally or unintentionally, characterized by representations inherited from the years 1954-1962, during which at least 1.5 million French soldiers were sent to maintain the colonial regime in Algeria.