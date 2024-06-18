Le Pen’s Extremist Party Terrified At The Call of The Paris Grand Mosque To Vote Against It

After repeated outings by the dean of the Paris Mosque, Chamseddine Hafiz, in which he urged Muslim voters, Algerians in particular, not to vote for the French National Rally party, which is the new name for the far-right French National Front party led by the Le Pen family, this party moved to respond to Chamseddine Hafiz.

The Response was in the form of a parliamentary question bearing the number 18504, directed by the representative in the National Assembly (the lower chamber of Parliament) for the extremist party, Julien Odoul, to the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Moussa Darmanin, regarding what he considered Algerian interference in French internal affairs, about two weeks before The date of the early -legislative elections, called for by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The question stated: “Julien Odoul draws the attention of the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories to the positions taken by the Grand Mosque of Paris regarding the European elections that took place on June 9, 2024. Indeed, on May 22, 2024, the Dean of the Grand Mosque of Paris addressed and called on Muslims to vote in the elections to confront the extreme right.”

The questioner added: “In his weekly article published on the website of the Grand Mosque of Paris, he specifically explains that: “As French and Muslims, it is our duty to actively participate in the European and national elections in order to ‘strengthen our democracy’ and the values of justice, equality and solidarity.”

The far-right MP believes that this statement issued by the dean of the Paris Mosque “is unacceptable from a religious representative, and calls into question the politicization of the Grand Mosque of Paris, which should remain neutral,” as he claims, noting that he received one of the candidates of the “Proud France” party in the European elections. , referring to MP Sabrina Sabaihi, of Algerian origins.

The extremist MP accuses the dean of the Paris Mosque of being loyal to the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, for not condemning what the resistance did while defending the Palestinians, and propaganda for it. He wrote: “This person refused to recognize Hamas as a terrorist group and used to make controversial statements,” recalling a statement issued by the mosque In the wake of the attack of October 7, 2023, in which the Palestinian resistance taught the usurping Zionist entity a lesson that it will not forget.

What is interesting about the question is that the extremist MP places the Grand Mosque of Paris among the enemies of the Republic in France, because it criticizes anti-Muslim actions. He also claims that it ignores anti-Semitism, which is usually raised by everyone who carries the banner of racial discrimination against Muslims, when they criticize the brutal crimes of the Zionist entity In the Gaza Strip.

This export was only a prelude to accusing the Algerian authorities of interfering in French internal affairs, based on their being considered responsible for the Grand Mosque in Paris, in terms of financing it with up to 2 million euros annually, according to what was stated in the extremist MP’s question.

Here, the right-wing MP asks, “How will the Algerian government react if a body partially funded by France interferes in the Algerian elections?” before asking his country’s interior minister to condemn the statements of the dean of the Grand Mosque in Paris and call on him to respect the regime.

This question reveals the fear of the French extreme right about the dangers of the Muslim community in France responding to Chemseddine Hafiz’s call to vote against the extremist French National Rally party, which would reduce its chances of winning in the upcoming legislative elections expected on the 30th of this month.

French laws guarantee voters the right to unite to confront any candidate who threatens their interests just like the rest of the French.