Legislation And Agreements On The Table Of Arab Justice Ministers’ Meeting In Algeria

Algeria will host, on November 10 and 11, the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers and the meeting of the Council’s Executive Bureau at the “Abdelatif Rahal” International Conference Center, where the proceedings will focus on enhancing judicial and legal integration and cooperation between Arab countries and developing justice systems, as well as reviewing and discussing joint Arab model agreements and draft laws.

In this context, the Ministry of Justice revealed, Sunday, the start of the arrival of members from the Ministries of Justice of various countries, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the Republic of Djibouti, while waiting for the remaining countries.

The proceedings of the Council in its 42nd session will discuss a number of Arab agreements and legislations aimed at enhancing and supporting joint Arab action in legal and judicial fields, and finding modern and innovative solutions and mechanisms in the field of exchanging the best technical solutions between Ministries of Justice and judicial and legal systems at the level of Arab countries to achieve swift justice.

The ministers will also discuss the Arab Convention on Combating Terrorism and its implementation mechanism, the Arab Convention against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Arab Judicial Cooperation Network in the field of combating terrorism and organized crime, and the draft Arab protocol to combat human trafficking, along with a number of reports, decisions, and draft laws related to enhancing joint Arab action, in addition to seeking appropriate solutions and mechanisms to support common Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

For his part, the Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Mr. Lotfi Boujemaa, will address during the proceedings the great strides made by Algeria in the field of justice reform and enhancing the independence of the judicial authority, under the patronage of the first judge of the country, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, based on developing human capacities, developing the legislative system, humanizing punishment, and enhancing rights and freedoms.

It is also expected that Mr. Boujemaa will review the reality of modernizing the judiciary facility and the introduction of modern information and communication technology techniques in managing judicial work and establishing electronic litigation, among other reforms introduced to the sector.

Participating in the current session of the Council of Arab Justice Ministers are several Arab organizations as observers, the General Secretariat, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and “Naif” Arab University for Security Sciences, where the Council’s proceedings are preceded by the meeting of its Executive Bureau this Tuesday, November 10.