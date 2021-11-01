Lieutenant-General Chanegriha: “France is Doggedly Practicing Forced Generation Of History

The Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha, affirmed that France wants to practice a forced generation of history and is no longer satisfied that the events of history be as they were in reality.

A statement by the Ministry of National Defense added, on Monday, that Lieutenant-General Chanegriha continued, saying on the occasion of the commemoration of the 1st of November, “Today’s battles are being conducted in the context of the confrontations of the past, because yesterday’s enemy no longer accepts that the events of history be as they were in reality”.

Lieutenant-General Chanegriha added, “What the enemy of yesterday is doing is a process by which he may gather the pieces of his broken pride, and reshape and arrange the present, which did not agree with his colonial tendencies and his alleged civilizational superiority”.

The statement also stated that the Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, recalled the huge sacrifices made by the Algerian people in order to restore their sovereignty and freedom, stressing the need to preserve this precious gain and work to repel and deter all the desperate schemes hatched by the enemies of today.

The statement indicated that as part of the celebrations commemorating the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious November 1954 Revolution, the Ministry of National Defense has drawn up a rich festive program of activities that includes seminars, lectures, cultural and sports competitions, photo exhibitions and revolutionary films, as well as naming some structures of the People’s National Army with the names of some of our glorious martyrs and the valiant Mujahideen, as the solemn night of the 1st of November 1954 witnessed.

Gatherings were organized for the users of the structures of the National People’s Army, where the national flag was raised and a minute of silence was observed in honor of the pure souls of our righteous Shouhadas or Martyrs.