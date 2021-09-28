Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha: “Expansionist Makhzen Regime Went Too Far In Its Plots Against Algeria”

Within the framework of the working and inspection visits to the various Military Regions, Lieutenant General CHANEGRIHA Saïd, Chief of Staff of the National People’s Army started, this Tuesday September 28, 2021, a working visit to the 2nd Military Region of Oran (western Algeria).

After the welcoming ceremony and accompanied by Major General Hadj LAAROUSSI Djamel, Commander of the 2nd Military Region, the Lieutenant General observed a moment of recollection in memory of the late moudjahid “Boudjenane Ahmed” known as “Si Abbès”, for whom the headquarters of the Command of the Region bears his name, and laid a wreath of flowers in front of the commemorative stela, before reciting the Fatiha or opening chapter of the holy Koran over his soul and those of the valiant Shouhada or Martyrs.

Thereafter, the Lieutenant General met the executives of the 2nd Military Region and delivered a keynote speech, followed by all the units of the Region via videoconference. In this regard, he indicated that the valiant Algerian Man is facing challenges, as formidable as those of the past, by showing the same determination to preserve his independence, by following the same path as his predecessors, without deviating from his immutable principles:

“Fate has made the proud Algerian man, because of the geostrategic position of his country, face, through the ages, insurmountable obstacles and the most difficult challenges, which has forged in him a personality of rigor, which refuses any servility or submission and which does not bargain its positions.

The best example of this is the great epic, written with the Blood of millions of valiant Chouhada or Martyrs, for freedom and liberation from the brutal colonial yoke. This extraordinary historical feat of the Algerian man and its living testimonies still resound in our minds and in our collective memory, as well as its unequalled triumph over the project of disseminating the virus of barbaric terrorism in the holy land of our country, thus making the Algerian experience in this field an undeniable world reference”.

“And here we are today, the valiant Algerian Man is facing challenges as formidable as those of the past, showing the same determination to preserve his independence and his sovereign decision, following the path of his predecessors, without in any way departing from his immutable principles and noble values, inspired by the richness of its historical heritage, such as the pursuit of its commitment to the establishment of peace in the world, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, support for just causes and oppressed peoples, as well as the defense of their right to self-determination”.

The ANP chief of staff also emphasized that all attempts to make our country renounce its immutable principles will be doomed to failure, because the new Algeria is, more than ever, determined to preserve its sovereignty and national unity and its sovereign decision:

“Because Algeria’s attachment to its principles and its determination not to deviate from them, bother the MAKHZEN regime and hinder the realization of its dubious plans in the region, this expansionist regime has gone too far in conspiracies and subversive propaganda campaigns, aiming at reducing Algeria’s role in the region, exhausting its capacities, hindering its development process and trying to undermine the unity of its people, by sowing discord and division within it. The enemies have thus found in certain weak-minded people and traitors to the Nation, instrumentalised and recruited as agents, the means to achieve their ends, namely, to weaken Algeria from within and to put pressure on it to renounce its immutable principles, its noble values and the just causes of the Nation.

But their actions will be doomed to failure and they will be humiliated and cornered, because Algeria, which has entered a new era, strong of its army and its people, is determined, more than ever, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, to defend its sovereignty, its national unity and its sovereign decision. It is also ready to face up, with rigour and firmness, to all the sinister plans, which are secretly and openly plotted against the Nation-State and its symbols, by relying on its rich historical heritage, its immutable principles and on the unity of its valiant people who, whatever the circumstances, will stand firm against all the threats, whatever the circumstances, will stand by its leaders and the institutions of the State, as one man, to confront anyone who tries to harm the Algeria of the Shouhada, because the will of the people is invincible”, Lieutenant General Chanegriha underscored.