Macron Admits There are Forces That “Resist” Against His Rapprochement With Algeria

The statement of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, was consistent with what was stated in a previous cable of the official Algerian News Agency -APS-, in which it accused French parties of trying to obstruct the progress of Algerian-French relations, which regressed a few months after their recovery, in the wake of the French authorities’ illegal exfiltration of an Algerian national wanted by Algerian justice.

During a press conference on his strategy in Africa, the French president, Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at those who “try to pinpoint adventures”. He confirmed on Monday that he would continue to “move forward” to strengthen France’s relationship with Algeria, beyond the current “controversies” adding; “We will move forward, the period is not the best but that will not stop me”, while he was talking about his country’s relations with Algeria. Macron criticized those who said they “try to pinpoint adventures” and had an interest in blocking the way of reconciliation with Algeria, according to what was reported by the French press agency, “Agence France Press”.

The French President’s perception of rebuilding relations with Algeria agreed with the reading provided by the Algerian authorities on the illegal exfiltration incident of the Algerian national, Amira Bouraoui, at the beginning of February through Tunisia, which means that there are parties in France which are always keen on confusion to impede the progress of the Algerian-French bilateral relations.

The French president did not refer to the parties he accused of obstructing his endeavours, according to what was stated in the press conference, but he insisted on going towards rebuilding relations with Algeria, relying on the “friendship and commitment” of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. However, returning to the aforementioned APS telegram contributes to removing the curtain that surrounds these parties.

As for the Algerian side, the parties that disturb the relations between Algeria and Paris are the French intelligence services, as stated in the cable: “The French interests, the Barbouzes, no longer hide their manoeuvres, but rather announce them publicly and in broad daylight, and today they are on the verge of achieving their goal of bringing about a rupture in Algerian-French relations”.

It is not the first time that the French president has talked about his confrontation with obstacles from the deep state in France. During his meeting with the executives of the diplomatic corps of his country during the past year, Macron admitted that there is a hidden force that resists the efforts he is making in terms of embodying his electoral program, which is among what it includes, correcting the course of Algerian-French relations, which witnessed violent tremors for nearly four years.

The APS telegram spoke of the existence of a “plan” at the level of the French General Directorate of External Security “to undermine Algerian-French relations, which is being implemented by secret agents and “khabarjis” and some officials at the level of the French General Directorate of External Security and the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and some French advisors of Algerian origin do not hide their fondness and reverence for the Makhzen regime, and these are the parties that the French president is likely to target with his statement, because of their continued use of the stick in the wheel of reconciliation with Algeria.

Although Presidents Tebboune and Macron inaugurated some workshops aimed at restoring bilateral relations, these workshops are still in place, similar to the file of memory due to the nostalgia that still attracts extremist French parties, to the “French Algeria” dream, and this is evident through a variety of the mixed committee concerned with dealing with the file France’s colonial past in Algeria, as the French preferred to flood that committee with names affiliated with the extreme right, known for its penetration into groups of Pieds-Noirs who are hostile to everything related to Algeria.