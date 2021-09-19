Macron: Bouteflika A Major Figure, A Demanding Partner Of France During Two Decades

On September 19, French President Emmanuel Macron described the late former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika as a “major figure” in contemporary Algeria and a “demanding partner of France during his twenty years in power.

In a statement published by the Elysee, on Sunday, September 19, coinciding with the funeral of the former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the French president offered his “condolences to the Algerian people”, asserting that he remains “committed to developing close relationships of appreciation and friendship between the French and the Algerian peoples”.

“Abdelaziz Bouteflika passed away as a major figure in the contemporary history of Algeria that is extinguished, and his life cannot be separated from this history”, Macron added.

Macron asserted that the late president “participated in the struggle for Algeria’s independence, then embodied Algeria’s ambitious foreign policy, and after he became head of state, Abdelaziz Bouteflika was a key partner of France, with whom he wanted to establish a new relationship”.

Macron had met Bouteflika during his presidency during an official visit to Algeria in December 2017.