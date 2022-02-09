Macron Flirts With The “Voices” Of Algerians After He Lost Them!

The issue of foreign communities residing on French soil, led by Algeria, as the largest, returned to spawn controversy again in the contestants’ speeches to the Elysee Palace, less than three months away from the date of the presidential election.

The outgoing French President, Emmanuel Macron, who is considered the most prominent candidate to win the elections, according to recent surveys of opinions, played the defense card for the Algerian and Maghreb communities, in a scene teeming with candidates who smell of racism against these communities, led by those affiliated with the extreme right, namely Marine Le Pen, and the Jewish candidate, Eric Zemmour.

In response to the escalation of hostile rhetoric against the Algerian and Maghreb community among the candidates, Macron said that “those coming from the other side of the Mediterranean” (he refers here to the southern bank), constitute an opportunity to make France bigger”.

Macron had angered the Algerians with irresponsible statements, and his name became one of those wanted for punishment in the French presidential elections.

Algeria has the largest foreign community in France and 18 consulates, to take control of matters in order to interfere not only in Algerian politics, but also at the level of French politics”.

As for the French president, according to what he said in a video address to the “Mediterranean Worlds Forum” in Marseille, southern France, what he described as the “plural richness” of the French diaspora from southern Europe enriches the French identity, contrary to what the extremist and controversial candidate claims notably Eric Zemmour, who had promised to prevent Arab and Muslim children from being given non-French names, if he arrived at the Elysee Palace.

He also criticized those who sow doubts about the capacity of foreigners and their ability to integrate into French society, as well as those who demand that they renounce their identity: “For many years, we have often in our speeches cast doubts as if those coming from abroad had to delete some of this identity in order to become French. Really”, an unusual speech from the French president, who is accused of trying to separate the communities, especially the Algerian ones, from the countries descended from them, by dissolving the French Council of the Muslim Faith and replacing it with a “diwan” of Islam in France, in which administrative representation is an alternative to election.

The French president admitted that there is a flaw in dealing with French people of non-French origin, when he said that “some discourses in France sow more doubts and push some of the French because of their origins and sometimes because of their names, as it is said (…) to forget the richness of their families and their culture, and sometimes their ties on the side.” The other, I think the opposite”.

However, Macron’s speech did not pass without leaving responses from his rivals, and the direct response came from the candidate and leader of the far-right Marine Le Pen, who spoke about the need to dissolve Muslim communities in French society.

“Promoting assimilation (integration), I want to give content to French citizenship by applying national priority, restoring the school through which we must restore pride in being French, and fight sectarianism and Islamism,” Le Pen wrote in her tweet by equating extremism and Islam.

She also attacked immigration and immigrants: “Anarchy immigration can also destabilize society in terms of the balance of social accounts or access to public services. Today, the situation is out of control, the government no longer controls anything”, meaning that it considers immigrants a burden on the French state. They built it when the need for them was urgent”.

Another right-wing candidate, Eric Zemmour, agreed with Le Pen, that French Muslims had become a nightmare for him: quote: “Let’s not count on Valerie Pecresse who makes a pact with right-wing Islamists and wants to be Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron”.