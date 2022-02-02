Macron Ignored Horrendous Crimes Of Secret Army Organization (OAS)

French President Emmanuel Macron put himself in real trouble because of how he apologized to the “black feet” or those called “colons” in Algeria, and for ignoring the heinous crimes committed by the terrorist organization Secret Army (OAS) against both Algerians and French, in the aftermath of the ceasefire decision.

In this connection, three heavyweight French historians, Gilles Monseron, Fabrice Recipute and Alain Rossio, signed an article full of historical evidence and facts that confirms the criminality of the secret army terrorist organization (OAS). However, the French President passed on these crimes unnoticed in his speech on January 26th, which witnessed, as is well known, an apology to the French and European civilians who left Algeria after independence.

“On January 26, the President spoke to representatives of the “Black Feet” in order to continue down the path of addressing the wounded memory of the Algerian war,” the three historians wrote. They explained: “The suffering of the Europeans (black feet) who left Algeria in 1962 cannot be challenged. But some observations remained puzzling and provoked the reactions of defenders of the memory of the victims of the terrorist organization”.

They added, “Let’s go beyond evoking happy ‘French Algeria’. Not always, but often, the Mediterranean ideal of a harmonious life between Jews, Christians and Muslims was the daily reality of villages and neighbourhoods. A poignant evocation but it contradicts many testimonies and historical works about grievances and lack of equality in the status that was recorded during the 132 years of brutal French colonization of Algeria.

Surprisingly, the historians wrote: “What is particularly problematic in this speech (Macron’s speech) is the way it was raised in an incomplete manner, in the shooting in Isly Street in Algiers on March 26, 1962, as well as the massacre of Europeans in Oran on July 5, 1962. In Either way, presidential rhetoric has been largely overshadowed by the barely mentioned, and widely agreed upon, enormous responsibility for the terrorist organization Secret Army (OAS).He evaded condemnation of the criminal role of this terrorist organization and showed himself to be vulnerable to the narrative as promoted by defenders of “French Algeria”.

Historians go on to ask: “Can we recognize the suffering of the Europeans (fleeing Algeria) without saying that this organization (OAS), with its horrendous crimes and countless destruction, contributed in the first place to creating the conditions? For months on the eve of the Evian Accords and the independence of Algeria, through Its perpetration in both Algiers and Oran of deadly terrorism (machine guns, sniper fire and explosive attacks) is unparalleled in our history, a terrorism that targeted Algerians above all, as well as Europeans who were accused of treason, as are the French soldiers and gendarmes, according to the strategy of armed rebellion”.

In denial of the official version given by Macron on January 26, Monseron, Rossio and Recipute confirm that the terrorist organization, under the directives of General Salan, on the evening of March 22, 1962, attacked a French gendarmerie patrol at the exit of the university tunnel (near Audin Square currently), killing 18 French gendarmes. The next day, the terrorist organization also opened fire on an armored personnel carrier and killed seven French soldiers.

In response to the terrorist organization’s attacks, the French authorities, according to the three historians, closed the Bab El Oued neighborhood, which prompted the terrorist organization to try to break this siege by inviting civilians to demonstrate on March 26 on “Isly” street (Larbi Ben M’hidi Street currently), according to Salan’s directives. The crowd pushed (Europeans) to the streets in order to demonstrate and create the situation, which allows the elements of the terrorist organization to shoot the French regular soldiers from the rooftops of the buildings adjacent to Larbi Ben M’hidi Street, according to reports and testimonies of the French army.