The French political class rose in defence of the French Zionist writer of Algerian origin, Boualem Sansal, and the uprising even reached the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who confided to his close associates that he was upset about what was happening to Sansal, who they claimed had disappeared since his arrival in Algeria last Saturday.

Sansal, along with the winner of the French “Goncourt” Prize, which is only awarded to those who have sold their origins and honour, Kamel Daoud, has become an icon of the Algerian according to the French recipe, which is based on self-flagellation and detachment from Algerian morals, customs, traditions and identity, which was embodied by Sansal’s statements in a video on the YouTube channel “Frontières”, and Daoud in his book “Houris”, who stole the story of a patient treated by his wife, a psychiatrist.

For Algerians, Sansal is not an example of an intellectual, but rather a member of the fifth column, serving the interests of the colonial powers. The issue is not related to his collaboration with France by belittling the sacrifices of the martyrs and the struggle of the Algerian people for independence from colonial France, but also based on his shameful position on the barbaric and brutal Zionist aggression by the occupation army against civilians in Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon.

In Algeria, Sansal is seen as a renegade who lacks Algerian dignity and pride based on his strange ideas about Algerians, which he published in French media such as the newspaper Le Figaro, known for its hatred of Algeria and its longing for “French Algeria,” the lost dream of the collapsing colonial empire.

It is sufficient to point out the visit of this person, who is described in France as a “writer”, to the usurping Zionist entity in 2012, in a behaviour that is strange to the positions of the authentic Algerian people, and an approach that is considered a challenge to the values of the Algerian people, known for their chivalry in supporting the oppressed, and confronting the oppressor, no matter how powerful he is or how ugly his face is.

The suspicions surrounding Boualem Sansal and his involvement in serving the interests of foreign parties at the expense of his country, which educated him and helped him to learn how to read and write, were neither revealed after he visited the Zionist entity 12 years ago, nor in his support for the crimes of the Zionist entity in wounded Gaza, but rather go back to 2016 when members of his family moved in 2016 to the Echorouk newspaper’s building, to disavow what he does and writes, and the reader can read the article on the newspaper’s website, which came on July 30, 2016, under the title “The Sansal Family Responds to Ahlem Mosteghanemi”, and what was stated in the article was that Boualem Sansal “grew up in a house where there is no mujahid (freedom fighter) or martyr”, in the context of its criticism of the writer’s position on the “Nice” terrorist operation, which he likened to the Battle of Algiers.

Moreover, the former Minister of Industry, El Hachemi Djaaboub, confirmed in several posts on “Facebook”, that Sansal was playing a suspicious role through his position in the Ministry of Industry at the beginning of the second millennium, and that he became aware of this due to his many unjustified absences, where he subjected him to investigation, and Sansal tried to deceive him by saying that he was assigned by influential parties in the state to carry out secret missions!