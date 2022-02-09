Macron Pays Tribute to “Supporters of Ending War in Algeria”

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to reconcile the sick French memory because of the colonial past, and this time came to the French calling for an end to the war in Algeria, who fell victim to the repression of the French police led by the criminal Maurice Papon.

Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to the memory of the nine victims who died in the Charonne metro in Paris, during a protest for peace in Algeria on February 8, 1962, violently suppressed by the police under the authority of Governor Maurice Papon and wreaths were placed under the stamped plaque on the subway tiles, where their names were written.

Macron is the first president to pay tribute to the memory of the nine victims of this protest, which was organized by left-wing parties, especially the French Communist Party. The protest followed a series of attacks by the secret armed organization, the underground military wing of France’s far-right.

The repression resulted in eight deaths, including three women and a 16-year-old youth, and a man died eight weeks later from his injuries. They were all syndicate members of the Communist Party.

Emmanuel Macron said in a brief statement: “On February 8, 1962, a united demonstration was held in Paris for peace and independence in Algeria and against the attacks of the secret army organization. The police violently suppressed them resulting in the loss of nine lives, and hundreds were injured. Sixty years after this tragedy, I salute the memory of the victims and their families”.