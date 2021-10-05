Macron Plays Appeasement Card With Algeria

After the Algerian-French relations entered clinical death, French President Emmanuel Macron returned to playing the appeasement card, hoping that what happened to him a few days ago would be overcome in the statements quoted by the French daily Le Monde.

“I hope there will be appeasement, because I think it is better to talk to each other and move forward,” Macron said in an interview with France Inter radio, a new position that came after his previous unacceptable statement on bilateral relations.

Macron’s statements, in which he questioned the existence of an Algerian nation before 1830, and his attempt to entrap the civil and military component in the decision-making level in Algeria, caused a sensation and outrage, which led to the summoning of the Algerian ambassador to Paris, Mohamed Antar Daoud, for consultation, and the prevention of French warplanes from flying over Algerian airspace, to participate in Operation Barkhane in Mali and the Sahel region.

Macron expressed his appreciation of the Algerians: “I have great respect for the Algerian people and I have really friendly relations with President Tebboune,” but he returned to linking the crisis in his country’s relations with Algeria with the issue of memory, which he considered a treasure from which the Algerian authorities derive their legitimacy.

It is known that the French president had commissioned historian Benjamin Stora to prepare a memorandum on reconciliation between the Algerian and French memories, during the occupation era, but the work presented by the French of Algerian origin remained without result, because the Algerian party was not enthusiastic enough to go along with the desire of Macron, who is considered the first French president born in the post-French colonial era in Algeria.

Macron believes that what Stora has done is a “strong action. We must tell each other things, no matter how unpleasant for all of us.” This makes his words lack credibility, according to what observers say.

The question that arises here is how will the Algerian side respond to Macron’s new “exit”?

In contact with one of the diplomats, who refused to reveal his identity, the latter admitted that there are strong ties between Algeria and France, but this did not prevent further escalation between the two parties, given the seriousness and enormity of the statements made by the French president, who seems to have either not been aware of the seriousness of what was issued by him, or he said it for some accounts.

This diplomat believes that the most dangerous card in Algeria’s hand is the memory card, which Macron fears greatly. He called here to revive the project of criminalizing colonialism, which was excluded from the discussion in Algeria by a political decision, in the hope that Paris will accomplish what is expected of it.

As for the French side not ready to forsake the policy of “fleeing forward”, the diplomat says, there is no escaping the criminalization of French colonialism, as long as Paris still refuses to recognize historical facts, and apologizes to the Algerian people.