Mahrez Offers the Qualification Card to the Sky Blues

Algerian international player Riyad Mahrez excelled by scoring twice on Saturday and gave his Manchester City club a visa to qualify for the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Manchester City won amazingly 4-1 against Fulham, to calculate the 16th round of the FA Cup.

Winger Mahrez scored the third and fourth goals for his “sky blue” club, in the 53rd and 57th minutes (from a penalty kick). He also made the first goal with a decisive pass in the 6th minute.

Mahrez raised his yield to 15 goals with Manchester City, in all official club competitions in the 2021-2022 version. He also has 6 assists.

Mahrez returned to the hobby of scoring, after one month and four days, when he scored a goal against Arsenal on the first day of the new year.

The confrontation of Manchester City and Fulham is the first for the leader of the “Desert Warriors’ ‘, since the 20th of last January, the date of his participation in the match of Algeria against Ivory Cost in the AFCON, Cameroon. While at the club level, Riyad Mahrez has not played since the “sky blue” match against the host club Arsenal, in the English championship last January, 1.

The draw for the FA Cup final will take place this Sunday, while the games will take place on March 2.