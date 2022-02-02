Mahrez to Renew His Contract with Man City

The British newspaper “Manchester Evening News” nominated the Algerian international, Riyad Mahrez, to renew his contract with Manchester City, with only 18 months remaining in the contract that links him in the sky blues club, asserting that he is ahead of 3 other players in the same position, similar to Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Mahrez has a contract with Manchester City that extends until June 2023, and the club’s management is considering renewing the contract of the Algerian team’s captain after it had previously renewed the contracts of Belgian Kevin De Bruyne, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, Portuguese Robin Diaz, and Portuguese Joao Cancelo today, Tuesday.

The British newspaper said in a report that the Manchester City administration is currently studying the renewal of the contracts of 4 players, and it is related to Riyad Mahrez, German Ilkay Gundogan, English Raheem Sterling and Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, the first three players are candidates to stay, unlike the Brazilian striker.

The British newspaper, which specializes in following up on Manchester City news, continued its report by calling on the club’s management to renew the Algerian international’s contract, which it described as an important player in the club.

“Given that Mahrez’s arrival at City was announced less than a month before Belmadi was appointed as Algeria boss, it’s fair to assume that the coach has had a decent amount of influence over the 30-year-old during a huge period in his career. Mahrez won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016 of course, but since moving to City he has enjoyed the most trophy-laden spell of his career. He has won two Premier League titles, three Carabao Cups and one FA Cup with City. Despite struggling to fully find his feet for a couple of years, he played an integral role in City reaching a first-ever Champions League final last year and was included on the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or”, manchester evening news added.

Riyad Mahrez offers very high levels during the current season, which made him the club’s top scorer with 13 goals, at a time when he made 6 goals, although he did not participate regularly at the beginning of the season due to the choices of the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, before returning to rely on him over time.