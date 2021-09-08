Major General Hamel Again In Front Of Boumerdes District Judicial Council

• The Boumerdes Judicial Council has again scheduled the trial of the former Director General of National Security, Major General Abdelghani Hamel, his son, and the former governor, Moussa Ghalay, and those with them, on September 22nd, after the appeal was returned in cassation and referred by the Supreme Court.

• The defendants will be retried again through a new judicial formation, but the trial will be postponed, according to “Echorouk” sources, considering that it was scheduled for the first time after the appeal in cassation and referral from the Supreme Court.

• The decision to accept the appeal in cassation was decided by the tenth section of the Chamber of Misdemeanors and Violations of the Supreme Court, which was submitted by Major General Abdelghani Hamel, his son and the rest of the defendants and filed against the ruling issued by the Criminal Chamber of the Boumerdes District, which, in September 2020, upheld the sentences issued by the Court of First Instance against Abdelghani Hamel, the former Director General of National Security and the former governor of Tipaza, Moussa Ghalay, convicting them of 12 years in prison and 10 years in prison for each of the two former governors of the same province respectively, Abdelkader Qadi and Mustapha Al-Ayadi, and confirming a sentence of 3 years in prison. In addition to Chafik Hamel, accused of exploiting state agents to obtain privileges, and Salim Djai, former head of the Tipasa state security, who were also convicted.

• A 4-year suspended sentence was also upheld against the former Minister of Finance, Haji Baba Ammi, and 5 years in force for the former director of state property for Tipaza, Ali Bouameran, and two years in prison for both Haddou Abdelkader, former director of industry and mines for the province of Tipaza, and Mohamed Bouamama, a former real estate developer in the same province.

• In addition to upholding the one-year prison sentence in force against Abdelhakim Zerad, a private investor, accused of taking advantage of state agents in order to obtain privileges, while Djamel Khaznaji, the Director-General of National Properties, was acquitted.

• In addition, the charges brought against the defendants in the Al-Hal case were brought, based on a complaint that is summarized as follows: changing the agricultural character of land classified as agricultural or with an agricultural orientation, illegal waste of public property, abuse of office, abuse of power, and benefiting from the power and influence of agents in order to snatch the privileges of hiking prices and adjusting the quality of materials and services on delivery times.

On the other hand, according to information in the possession of “Echorouk”, the Algiers Judicial Council, in turn, will schedule during these days the trial of Major General Hamel and his family, after accepting the appeal in cassation with referral, and after the Supreme Court considered the decision issued against Hamel and his family unreasonable and based on assumptions without evidence.