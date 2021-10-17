Makhzen Regime Defies International Community And Provokes Anew Algeria

Less than a month after European justice dealt a scathing blow to the Kingdom of Morocco by rescinding two agreements concluded by Rabat with the European Union for the illegal exploitation of the wealth of the occupied Sahrawi lands, the Makhzen regime decided to turn this time to the Zionist entity and grant it a license to explore for oil off the Atlantic coast of the occupied Western Sahara.

According to Moroccan media, the Moroccan Oil and Minerals Office signed a contract on October 12th 2021 with the Hebrew energy company Rasio Petroleum to search for oil and gas off the occupied Saharawi coasts.

According to the source, the agreement stipulates that the Zionist company will be allowed to search for oil and gas in an area extending over 106,000 square kilometers, and at a depth of three thousand meters, an area that extends from the coasts of the Sahrawi city of Dakhla to the northern coasts of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

This agreement comes less than a year after the Makhzen regime signed with the Hebrew entity to normalize bilateral relations, in exchange for the signing of former US President Donald Trump, of a senseless tweet in which he recognized the alleged sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the occupied Sahrawi territories.

The Moroccan move also came about two months after the provocative and dangerous statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Zionist entity, Yair Lapid, from the Moroccan capital, Rabat, in which he attacked Algeria in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Makhzen, Nasser Bourita.

This incident was among the main reasons that prompted Algeria to sever its diplomatic relations with Morocco’s Makhzen, and followed it with economic sanctions, including stopping work in principle on the Maghreb-European gas pipeline passing across Moroccan soil, from which Rabat was supplied with Algerian gas, as well as the deprivation of Moroccan civil and military aviation from flying over the Algerian airspace.

The signing of the Moroccan Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals constitutes a new provocation against Algeria, which considers the occupied Sahrawi lands an extension of the strategic depth of the Algerian national security, because the justifications given by Algeria for severing its relations with Rabat were to bring a sworn enemy of the Algerian state and the Arab and Islamic nation to the western borders of the country.

According to observers, the Moroccan move appears to be a maneuver with several dimensions, the first of which is that the Makhzen regime has become in unprecedented international isolation, especially by its northern neighbors in the old continent, after European justice decided the invalidity of the fisheries and agriculture agreements it concluded with Brussels regarding the occupied Sahrawi territories. New partners have no morals and are not deterred by the decisions of international law and justice, and it has been guided in this bet to the rogue Zionist entity.

As for the second dimension, it is provocative and targets the Sahrawis in the first place, and after them Algeria, which is excessively sensitive to everything related to the Zionist entity, and what is more dangerous is that the latter finds a foothold in a land whose inhabitants are deeply hostile to it.

The other dimension, in the opinion of observers, is represented in the blatant defiance of the United Nations and behind it the international community, since the latest drift of the Makhzen regime comes days after the appointment by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, of the Swedish-Italian diplomat, Staffan De Mistura, as his special envoy for Western Sahara, which the United Nations lists as a clear-cut decolonization file.