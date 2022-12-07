Makhzen Regime Pushes the Maghreb Region to the Brink of Explosion

The Moroccan Makhzen regime pushes the Maghreb region into the furnace of an explosion, where it will be alone and dependent on it due to its loss of control over the military decision, leaving room for Zionist advisors who seek with all their conspiracies to ignite the fuse of war, due to the repeated assassinations against civilians from Algeria, Mauritania and Western Sahara.

Last week, a drone belonging to the Makhzen Army assassinated Mauritanian gold miners on the border between Mauritania and Western Sahara, operations that have become frequent in recent times, and have killed, as is known, nationals from Algeria, Mauritania and Western Sahara.

Algeria was the first to warn the Moroccan regime against targeting its citizens in the aftermath of the crime of bombing Algerian trucks that killed three drivers, confirming that the crime will not go unpunished. This time it was the turn of the Mauritanian party, which maintained its calm for many months, as a result of the killing of many Mauritanian nationals in a similar bombing by drones.

After the condemnation was initially limited to Mauritanian parties and personalities, this time it was the turn of official institutions, which in turn issued warnings to the Moroccan Makhzen regime, against continuing to bomb civilians and “considering Mauritanian blood cheap.”

In the first reaction by Nouakchott, Mohamed el-Mokhtar Ould Abdi, the governor of Tiris-Zemmour province, said, “The killing of citizens outside Mauritanian territory is no longer acceptable”, adding; “We have to realize the circumstances surrounding us, as the lives of our nationals are very precious, and each one of us suffers from the other’s affliction, but the most painful thing is waiting for the same affliction to be repeated, as crime is no longer acceptable, and the state officially announces from here that it no longer accepts recurrence of these incidents”.

This is the first statement of its kind by the Mauritanian state, in terms of seriousness in confronting the Moroccan Makhzen regime, in the face of the criminal attacks of the Makhzen Army through the drones it acquired from the Zionist entity.

The warning of the Mauritanian authorities to the Makhzen regime came after voices were raised by political figures and parties who strongly attacked Moroccan crimes against defenceless people looking for gold, including the former Mauritanian Minister of Culture and Information Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham and the former head of the ruling Union for the Republic party, who said; “We are aware of the Moroccan army’s logistical ability to distinguish between civilian and military targets, therefore, when it uses force against peaceful civilians, it must justify that in its statements and publicly clarify its motives and reasons. At least, it must apologise, although this will not return the dead and will not console the wounded, especially since the matter is related to repeated operations that are about to become normal behaviour by the Moroccan forces present in Western Sahara”.

“The repeated targeting by Moroccan drones, who come from behind the separation wall in Western Sahara, of defenceless Mauritanian civilians on desert lands is a matter that requires warning that it is difficult to curb the population on both sides of the Mauritanian-Saharan borderline and oblige them to borders that have no landmarks or signs that define it,” wrote Ould Maham in a remarkable post on his Facebook account.

The former Mauritanian minister, who is close to the authority in Mauritania and is known for his positions in support of it, continued: “We are surprised that these drones mercilessly target Mauritanian civilians without warning. We do not see them confronting the bases of the Polisario Front and its military units, which are immensely spread throughout the region, and carry out qualitative and almost daily operations along the wall. Most of these operations caused great losses for the Moroccan army in Western Sahara.”

He emphasised: “The disregard of Mauritanian blood is a matter that cannot be tolerated. Our country is capable of protecting its sons in every way, and the bloodshed will not be the best way to impose de facto policies.”

The Moroccan Makhzen regime did not dare to provide any clarification or statement regarding the attacks on defenceless civilians who were killed in criminal attacks by the Makhzen Army’s drones, which increased the anger of neighbouring countries.

The Mauritanian “Union of Forces for Progress” party also accompanied the criticism of the Makhzen regime and strongly condemned the escalation in the bombing of Mauritanian civilians by Moroccan drones, describing these attacks as “repeated barbaric aggression against Mauritanian civilians.”

The continuation of such attacks on civilians would place the entire region in the crater of a volcano, which Algeria warned of, immediately after the Moroccan regime normalized relations with the Zionist entity, because it is aware of what it means to bring an entity based on colonization and the policy of conspiracies, to an area in crisis because of politics of expansionism by a regime that seeks to export its internal problems by fabricating crises with its neighbours.