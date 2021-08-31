Makhzen’s Low-Down Practices Towards Algeria Are Exposed In Its Blameworthy Words!

The recent statement of Morocco’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Omar Hilal, revealed the tricks and maneuvers of the Makhzen regime, when it contradicted a previous statement by the head of his country’s government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, regarding the infringement of Algeria’s territorial integrity.

And after El Othmani confirmed that what was issued by his country’s permanent representative to the United Nations regarding the Kabylie region, does not necessarily reflect the position of the Kingdom of Morocco, because it was just a passing reaction, as he put it, Omar Hilal returned again, to confirm the sin he had fallen into, which was among the most prominent reasons that led to Algeria severing diplomatic relations with its western neighbor.

The representative of the Makhzen to the United Nations said, before the Committee of 24 organized by the United Nations in the Dominican Republic: “.. the Kabyle people, who existed long before the establishment of the Algerian state, also have the right to self-determination…”, in a new drift of the Moroccan regime which confirms the falsity of the “outstretched hand policy” and its lack of sincerity in its relations with Algeria.

The officials in the Makhzen regime, as well as the media close to the royal palace, have tried, since the first statement of the Moroccan diplomat, to show the latter’s “sin” as a passing position, by ignoring it notably by King Mohammed VI, in his throne speech, and then the statement of the Moroccan Prime Minister, but it turned out that these statements were a principled and practical Moroccan hostile attitude towards Algeria.

A former Algerian diplomat, said in a statement to ”Echorouk”, that the Makhzen regime “is continuing its hostile policies towards Algeria, in contrast to the statements issued from time to time by Moroccan officials, which show the opposite of their actions…”.

The former diplomat, who declined to reveal his identity, believes that harming Algeria has turned into a belief among officials in the western neighbor: “They (meaning the Makhzen regime) are proceeding with the road map they drew up, which is based on harming Algeria at any cost, but they will not succeed, because Algeria is aware of all the low-down games and vile maneuvers that are being plotted against it.

Among the most prominent maneuvers carried out by the Makhzen, according to the same source, is the normalization of relations with the state of the Zionist entity, and the attempt to bully and exploit it to harm Algeria as stated by the Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra.

After the leader of the “MAK” terrorist organization, Ferhat Mhenni, turned into a puppet in the hands of the Makhzen regime and with it the Zionist entity, the former diplomat believes that the Algerian authorities should employ all the papers they have in order to pressure France to extradite Mhenni, who has become wanted by Algerian justice, after he became accused in the devastating forest fires which ravaged recently several provinces of Algeria, as well as in the case of the murder, burning and mutilation of the corpse of the late Djamel Bensmail.

It is known that Algeria had signed an agreement with France to exchange the extradition of those persons wanted by justice, and it is one of the papers that could be in the best interest of Algeria.