Makhzen’s Position Towards Algeria… A Strategic Choice Or A Circumstantial Tactic?

Contrary to what was expected, the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, in his Throne Day speech, resorted to calm, and also allocated a large space to Algeria in this speech, ignoring the move of the permanent representative of this country at the United Nations, Omar Hilal, a few days ago, in which he spoke of what he called “the people of Kabylia”.

The most prominent thing that drew the followers of this speech was to avoid talking about the bomb that the Moroccan Foreign Ministry detonated on the sidelines of the Conference of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Countries, which plunged the Algerian-Moroccan relations into a serious crisis, and in return he called for the restoration of bilateral relations, and declared his commitment not to harm Algeria and not to harm its interests.

The Moroccan monarch did not refer, either closely or from afar, to Omar Hilal’s dangerous drift, which affects Algeria’s territorial integrity, and he also avoided even talking about the Western Sahara issue, while it seemed a tendency toward non-escalation with Algeria, given that the Saharan issue has always been one of the causes of tension in bilateral relations.

Observers read in the Moroccan monarch’s commitment not to harm Algeria and its interests, the palace’s conviction that the slippage in which indulged Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and Omar Hilal, the representative of Morocco at the United Nations, a few days ago, was a leap towards the unknown, that would complicate the situation more than it is today.

Does the Makhzen’s ignoring of the Omar Hilal and Bourita scandals mean an acknowledgment of the seriousness of what happened, and a commitment not to use this lost card in the future, or is it a tactical position dictated by the difficult circumstances that the Makhzen regime has been going through in recent months, marked by its slump into great diplomatic isolation?

It is known that Morocco has been in a whirlwind since the explosion of the “Pegasus” espionage scandal, which it led by relying on very advanced Israeli technology, affecting political, military, human rights and media officials in Algeria, France and elsewhere, while investigations are still underway to ascertain the chapters of this resounding scandal.

This scandal has added a new crisis to Morocco’s crises with its neighbors, because France, which is an ally of the Makhzen in the region, has put relations with it at stake due to the espionage scandal that affected its President Emmanuel Macron, to add to its crises with Germany and Spain, as well as the resurgent old crisis with Algeria.

The Moroccan media went so far as to read between the lines of King Mohammed VI’s speech, criticizing those who believe that the tone and content of the speech constitute a “bow of weakness”, but rather bypassing the fanatics in both countries.

In this regard, a Moroccan journalist wrote, commenting on King Mohammed VI’s speech: “This royal speech is an explicit transgression of what was previously announced by the representative of the Kingdom, Omar Hilal, about the alleged “autonomy of the Kabylian people.”

Very rarely, the Moroccan press turns against the compass of its country’s foreign policy, unless it is based on directives or signals from the palace, which makes the hypothesis that the Makhzen realized the magnitude of the woeful sin that it committed.