Mali’s Airspace Is Dangerous For Civilian Airplanes!

In the midst of the diplomatic crisis that erupted this week between Algeria and Mali, the latter, under the principle of reciprocity, banned its airspace to Algerian planes, but what is interesting is that the State of Mali does not manage its airspace like other countries, in addition to the fact that it (its airspace) is located within a conflict zone that warns planes from entering it.

According to the database of conflict and risk zones, the airspace of the State of Mali is not managed by this country (Mali itself), but is divided into two parts, the western part of which is managed from Dakar, the capital of Senegal, and is called in the civil aviation system (FIR Dakar (GOOO), while the eastern part is managed from the capital of Niger, Niamey, and is called in the global aviation directorate (FIR Niamey (DRRR)).

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) classifies Mali as an area of conflict and instability, due to “the presence of violent non-state groups (VNSA) with access to anti-aircraft weapons that pose a significant risk to operations in the Niamey Flight Information Region (DRRR) and the Dakar Flight Information Region (GOOO) within Malian territory and airspace,” according to a document seen by “Echorouk”.

The agency urges aircraft to avoid using Mali’s airspace, as any aircraft using this route is at high risk due to possible attacks by violent non-state actors (VNSA) that are now strongly active in northeastern Mali, posing a particularly high risk to civil aviation in that region, according to a document seen by “Echorouk”.

The volatile situation in the country, according to the same source, and the potential for miscalculation and/or mistaken identity, increases the risk of targeting, as violent non-state actors, as EASA calls them, may possess man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) and surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), posing both intentional and unintentional risks to civil aviation operations.

EASA recommends that airlines avoid operations in the flight information regions of Niamey (capital of Niger) (DRRR), which manages the eastern end of Malian airspace, and Dakar (capital of Senegal) (GOOO), from which the airspace of western Mali below FL260 is managed, especially in northeastern Mali, which is characterized by instability and conflict between the central government in Bamako and groups living in the region demanding political and developmental rights.

EASA also recommends that airlines closely monitor airspace developments in the region and follow all available air traffic advisories issued by Mali, or on its behalf by aviation authorities in neighboring countries, including information shared through the European Platform for Information Sharing and Cooperation on Conflict Areas, as well as available guidance or directives from their national authorities.

The last review of the situation in Mali, on the basis of which civil aviation advice and guidance is issued, dates back to October 31 of last year, and the validity of this bulletin has been extended until the end of this month, unless it is revised, according to the European Aviation Safety Agency.

The data reveals that the impact of the decision of the coup authorities in Bamako on Algerian air traffic remains very limited, if not non-existent, given that Mali’s airspace is not considered a safe passage for civilian aircraft, which means that avoiding it is better for the safety of aircraft and passenger