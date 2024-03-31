Measures to Ensure the Provision of Goods, Services During Eid al-Fitr

The Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, held, on Sunday, an evaluation meeting with the regional and state directors via videoconference, attended by the central executives, devoted to discussing market developments during the holy month of Ramadan and the blessed Eid al-Fitr holiday, stressing the importance of ensuring goods and services during these days.

During the meeting, the procedures and policies that were taken to ensure the availability of basic goods at reasonable prices were reviewed.

In his address delivered on the occasion, the Minister stressed the strict instructions of the President of the Republic and his proactive measures to ensure the provision of basic commodities by opening the import of red and white meat, controlling the markets during the holy month of Ramadan, raising private wheat mills’ share, and doubling the production of oil and sugar that contributed to market stability during this holy month.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce, which copy was checked out by Echorouk, Zitouni praised the full cooperation and coordination between the Ministries of Trade and Export Promotion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, the Ministry of the Interior, Local Communities and Urban Planning, and their effective contribution to stabilizing the prices and availability of largely consumed products.

Zitouni also praised the efforts of the central executives, regional and state directors, inspectors and oversight agents in implementing the policies and measures taken, stressing the importance of teamwork and effective coordination to achieve common goals in serving citizens and promoting economic and social stability.

The Minister concluded the meeting by expressing his confidence in the ability of managers and staff to continue working with the same enthusiasm and diligence during the Eid al-Fitr holiday period, calling for intensifying efforts to ensure the continuity of providing necessary goods and services to citizens during this religious occasion.