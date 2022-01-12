Media Outlets Expose Suspicious Friendship Relations With King Of Morocco!

The “suspicious” relations of rapprochement between Moroccan King Mohammed VI and the Zuaiter brothers and the privileges they enjoy from the royal palace have returned to the pages of the Spanish media, this time in the midst of the Corona virus crisis, thus angering Moroccan public opinion.

And this week, the Spanish newspaper “El Pais” pointed out that the case has to do with three German brothers of Moroccan origin, Abu Bakr, Othman and Ammar Zuaiter, who practice mixed martial arts, and were born in the German city of Cologne to parents from Al Hoceima (northern Morocco).

According to the newspaper, the friendship between King Mohammed VI and the Zouaiter brothers officially began in Morocco on April 20, 2018, when he received them at his palace in Rabat.

The latest incident related to them comes after the decision of the Moroccan authorities on November 28 to cancel all flights to and from Morocco due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused great inconvenience among thousands of citizens stranded abroad, and the suspension of flights to Morocco was extended until further notice.

But this preventive health measure, which affects the vast majority of the 36 million Moroccans, tourists and foreign residents in Morocco, was avoided by Othman Zouaiter.

On December 10, the French website Mediapart published an article in which it confirmed that Othman Zouaiter had traveled to Morocco on December 8 on a Royal Armed Forces plane. Although the article was withdrawn from the site, the news was reported the following day in the Moroccan press as well as in the Spanish newspaper “El Confidencial” on December 14th.

El Pais said that the growing influence of the brothers so alarmed Moroccan public opinion that in May a local news website expanded the police records of the trio, stressing in particular the criminal record of Abu Bakr, who is close to the king: “computer fraud, driving without a license and assault on physical integrity, as well as permanent obstruction, drug trafficking, theft, counterfeiting and resistance to regime power.”

The article, which was not signed, indicated that the behavior of the three brothers and signs of their wealth had damaged the “credibility of the country” and represented a “ticking bomb”.

Another news website pointed out last December that the real problem faced by the Zuaiter family is not the luxury they boast about on social media, but rather the lack of respect for the rules, and that the “services” they benefit from, develop a “sense of injustice”.

Regarding the trip undertaken by Othman Zuaiter, the website raised the following question: “What can be said to the thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad who have serious reasons to return home?”

In another context, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Alvares, expressed his dissatisfaction with Morocco’s cooperation in combating illegal immigration, especially in the occupied Ceuta and Melilla, Europe Press reported.

The Spanish minister affirmed his support for Staffan de Mistura, the new envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Western Sahara, and revealed that Madrid has placed a military plane at the disposal of the Special Envoy, who is on a tour of the parties to the conflict, namely Morocco and the Polisario Front, starting from Wednesday.