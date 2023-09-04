Medical Masks Drag The Son Of A Diplomat In Algeria To Court

The son of a diplomat at the former Turkish embassy in Algeria, called “F.A.”, will appear on September 12 before the Tipaza Judicial Council for incidents of fraud against a number of Algerian merchants whom he promised to import sterile medical masks in order to rob them of approximately 8 billion centimes.

The details of the case go back to 3 years ago, exactly to the year 2020, when the son of a Turkish diplomat at the Turkish Embassy in Algeria took advantage of his father’s influence to build his relationships with several people, especially merchants in many states of the country, where he presented a tempting offer to a number of merchants, and the matter concerns each of the following: “After. K., H.B., related to commercial transactions to import medical supplies, including sterile medical masks, from Turkey.

He claimed that the process would be easy to complete because his father works at the Turkish embassy in Algeria.

The Tipaza Judicial Council will consider the case on September 12.

In order to gain the trust of the victims, the defendant gave them documents, which later turned out to be forged, in order to rob them of sums estimated at 7 billion and 860 million centimes. When these people found out, they filed a complaint with the security services, which opened an investigation into the case. The accused was arrested and brought before the Court of Chéraga. The investigating judge ordered him to be temporarily detained in the Qalaia prison on charges of fraud, forgery and the use of forged documents.

After the case was scheduled at the level of the misdemeanor branch of the Sharqa Court, and the defendant was interrogated by the presiding judge and the public prosecutor, he denied all the charges against him in full and in detail, explaining that the process of importing medical masks was in effect, and their arrival was delayed because of quarantine, but the public prosecutor confronted him with the facts of the fraud.

And defrauding merchants and robbing them of an amount of 7 billion and 860 million centimes while presenting forged documents, seeking to impose a penalty of 4 years in prison and 100 thousand Algerian dinars as an effective fine against the latter

After deliberation, the judge sentenced the son of the Turkish diplomat to two years in prison and a fine of 100,000 dirhams. The Public Prosecutor’s Office appealed the verdict and referred the case to the Tipaza Judicial Council, which will hear the case on September 12.