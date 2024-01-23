Minister of Trade Zitouni receives a delegation from the Italian group “Piago”

The Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni, received a delegation from the Italian industrial complex “Piago” for the manufacture of motorcycles, headed by the President and General Manager, Matteo Colanino, according to a statement from the ministry.

During this meeting, which took place on Monday at the Ministry’s headquarters in the presence of the Italian Council’s executives and the Italian deputy ambassador to Algeria, several important issues were discussed.

Minister Zitouni underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, stressing the importance of the buoyant Algerian market as a promising investment destination.

In the same context, the Minister reviewed the new measures and incentives included in the new investment law, the statement added.