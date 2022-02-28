Mobilization Of Diplomatic Corps In Ukraine And Neighboring Countries To Help Algerian Nationals There

The Algerian authorities are following up “with great interest and continuously the situation of their nationals in war-torn Ukraine” in light of the security developments prevailing in this country, and have mobilized all human and material resources to take care of them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad said in a statement yesterday that it had established a crisis cell and “mobilized human and material capabilities to ensure the follow-up of our nationals present in Ukraine, as the Algerian embassy there works to ensure direct and indirect interaction with our citizens who are present in different cities and regions of Ukraine”.

At the same time, the Algerian diplomatic apparatus in Ukraine and neighboring countries has been fully enlisted to provide assistance to nationals arriving at the borders of Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

The source stated that since February 12, the Algerian embassy in Kiev has called on members of the national community settled in Ukraine to “be vigilant against the deteriorating situation in this country”, with a green number (0800-500068) made at their disposal.

“Our diplomatic representations in Poland and Romania have taken the necessary measures to facilitate the entry of our nationals from Ukraine.

The Hungarian, Polish, Romanian and Moldovan authorities have confirmed that foreign residents of Ukraine can enter these four countries without a visa, but with a valid passport,” the statement noted.

In this regard, the Ministry recommended that members of the Algerian community wishing to leave Ukraine and who do not have valid travel documents, should contact the Algerian Embassy in Kiev to issue passports as an emergency.

The statement added that the Algerian embassies in Bucharest, Budapest and Warsaw are “mobilized to receive and support our nationals in Ukraine,” noting that many of our nationals have already joined these embassies and are currently being helped as they should.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that our embassies “will soon make practical arrangements for the transfer of Algerians from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Algeria”.

Moreover, Algerian diplomatic representation in Ukraine recorded the death, on February 26, in Kharkiv, of the Algerian national, Talib Mohamed Abdel Moneim, shot in the head. He was 24 years old.

Praying for the soul of the late Talbi Mohamed Abdel Moneim, the Algerian authorities express their great sympathy to the Algerian nationals residing in the neighboring countries who showed great solidarity in difficult times by extending a helping hand to their brothers and sisters coming from Ukraine.

They did not leave Ukraine for more caution and vigilance so as to comply with strict security measures to avoid the dangers that might arise from this unstable situation”.

The statement concluded that in this context, a crisis cell at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad is listening to the families and relatives of Algerians concerned by this woeful situation.