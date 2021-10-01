-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Mohamed Arkab: Algeria Is Committed To Satisfy The Spanish Demand For Natural Gas

Echoroukonline / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 5
  • 0
Mohamed Arkab: Algeria Is Committed To Satisfy The Spanish Demand For Natural Gas
Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, affirmed Algeria’s determination to continue supplying Spain with natural gas in the required quantities, as part of the partnership contracts concluded between the two countries.
In a statement to the Algerian national radio after the working session that brought him together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad Ramtane Lamamra, and the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, Mohamed Arkab reiterated Algeria’s commitment to continue supplying the Spanish market with the required quantities of natural gas, according to the existing contracts of Sonatrach and Spanish companies. .
Related Articles
Foreign Ministry Summons The French Ambassador to Algeria

Foreign Ministry Summons The French Ambassador to Algeria

Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha: “Expansionist Makhzen Regime Went Too Far In Its Plots Against Algeria”

Lieutenant-General Said Chanegriha: “Expansionist Makhzen Regime Went Too Far In Its Plots Against Algeria”

Spain Refuses To Sell Algerian Gas To Morocco

Spain Refuses To Sell Algerian Gas To Morocco

France Wants To Expel Nearly 8000 Algerian Immigrants

France Wants To Expel Nearly 8000 Algerian Immigrants

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read