Mohamed Arkab: Algeria Is Committed To Satisfy The Spanish Demand For Natural Gas

Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, affirmed Algeria’s determination to continue supplying Spain with natural gas in the required quantities, as part of the partnership contracts concluded between the two countries.

In a statement to the Algerian national radio after the working session that brought him together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad Ramtane Lamamra, and the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, Mohamed Arkab reiterated Algeria’s commitment to continue supplying the Spanish market with the required quantities of natural gas, according to the existing contracts of Sonatrach and Spanish companies. .