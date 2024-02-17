Moroccan Makhzen Regime Sends Warning To Sanchez Government By Releasing Hordes Of Migrants

The issue of the cancellation or postponement of the visit of the Spanish Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, to Algeria is still the subject of analyses that examine the reasons for the non-fulfillment of this visit, which was scheduled for February 12, 2024, and Spanish circles have suggested the hypothesis of the entry of a third party that contributed to its failure.

Among the approaches reached by the Spanish newspaper “El Mundo” is that the Moroccan regime is using the card of illegal immigrants to put pressure on the Spanish government to prevent the normalization of bilateral relations with Algeria, after about twenty months of a diplomatic crisis in which the Moroccan regime was present.

The well-known Spanish newspaper says that while preparations were in full swing for the success of the Spanish Foreign Minister’s visit to Algeria, the Moroccan regime planned to thwart this visit, fearing that it would be at the expense of its interests in Madrid.

“El Mundo” writes in an article edited by Marina Pena: “Parallel to the preparations made by the Algerians and the Spanish, (illegal) immigrants from Morocco began to swim to the shores of the city of Ceuta. Thus, from the early hours of Friday until Saturday morning, more than 150 swimmers reached the city’s coast.

The Spanish newspaper did not rule out that the Moroccan regime was behind the movement of illegal immigrants towards Spanish territory in order to exert a state of psychological pressure on the Madrid government with the aim of thwarting the visit, and spoke of “indications that could be a response from Morocco in protest against the rapprochement with Algeria, its historical enemy,” according to the newspaper’s description. .

In support of this approach, which has been suggested by many observers, “El Mundo” points out that “on Monday morning, the day it became clear that Albaris’ trip to Algeria had already been canceled, gendarmes (linked to the Alawite regime in Rabat) left by boat to pick up two young migrants who had been swimming near the Benzo breakwater. According to the journalist Antonio Semper, they swam near the Benzo breakwater and returned to the Belliones beach.

What is interesting is that the Moroccan regime and the political and media elites around it are practicing the same bullying with the French authorities. They even accuse the French president, Emmanuel Macron, of destroying his country’s relations with Rabat because of his desire for rapprochement with Algeria, which is the method he is trying to impose on Spain today to destroy its relations with Algeria, in a tendency that reeks of excessive selfishness.

The newspaper goes on to comment as if it were blaming the Moroccan regime for thwarting Albares’ visit to Algeria: “Unexpectedly, at exactly eight o’clock on Sunday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry announced in a short statement the postponement of the visit, which, according to the newspaper, confirms that the Spanish party has a greater will to overcome the differences with Algeria, which remains the main beneficiary of the situation, given the number of commercial exchanges between the two countries, in reference to the continued flow of Algerian gas exports at approximately the same pace, compared to the almost complete cessation of Spanish exports to Algeria since March 2022, with the exception of what relates to poultry and its related products and red meat, starting from the beginning of this year.

The newspaper also acknowledges that Spain has lost many of its interests due to the crisis with Algeria, such as the almost complete cessation of exports to Algeria, the suspension of the Treaty of Friendship with Spain, and the transformation of Italy into Algeria’s preferred partner in energy relations, especially gas, with the country that is considered the largest and closest exporter of gas to the country. The strange thing is that Spain, which has normalized its relations with the Moroccan regime, has not achieved any of this, especially with regard to the customs crossings in Ceuta and Melilla.