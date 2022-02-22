Moroccan Regime Announces Setting Up Of New Military Zone On Border Of Algeria

Moroccan media outlets, close to the Makhzen regime, announced the establishment of a military zone on the border with Algeria, which includes defense systems and even residential communities linked to the army, in a new low-down provocative step towards Algeria.

According to the same sources, the decision included the creation of an eastern military zone aimed at generalizing the defense system and military living in the southern region over the eastern region, which extends along the Moroccan-Algerian border and is 1,559 km in size.

In line with the decision, fixed military units and residential communities linked to the Moroccan army will be created, with Major General Mohamed Miqdad taking over the military supervision of this area.

No clarifications were issued about the background and dimensions of the decision, given that the borders between the two countries have been closed for years, and the Moroccan regime has not made any efforts to stop the immense flow of drugs towards Algeria and even other countries such as Mauritania in the south and Spain in the north, but every time it resorts to media propaganda about the establishment of military areas.

Regarding the purpose of this military zone, the Moroccan political researcher, Abdel-Fattah Naoum, said in statements to the American “Al-Horra” website, that “the Moroccan army’s launch of a military zone in the east of the country is designed to confront a group of negative phenomena that affect, not only the security of the region, but the stability of the entire region,” as he put it”.

For his part, the Algerian political analyst, Redouane Bouhidel, told Al-Horra website that “what the Kingdom of Morocco is doing is a state of random confusion, in a lame attempt to provoke Algeria”.

Bouhidel considered that “Rabat always seeks to throw all its problems towards Algeria, as if it is trying to compensate for its dismal internal failure by making its relationship always tense with its neighbor”.

According to him, talking about the military threat is unrealistic because “Morocco cannot confront Algeria, where there is absolutely no balance of power”.