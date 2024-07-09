Moroccan regime is biggest loser in French legislative elections

If Algeria is the biggest beneficiary of the victory of the leftist movement in the “New National Front” bloc in the French legislative elections, the Moroccan regime is the biggest loser, because the horse on which it bet and which was the candidate to win, represented by the extreme right, suffered an electoral setback by occupying the rank of third.

The Moroccan regime has close relations with the former French National Front party, and currently the National Rally, which dates back to the era of the late Moroccan monarch, Hassan II, and the latter had previously invited the historical founder of this far-right party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, to visit Rabat and received a special welcome from the Moroccan regime, as he said in an interview with Al Jazeera in 2005, conducted by the Lebanese journalist Sami Kleib.

Le Pen said in the interview: “I was invited to Morocco when I was on a visit to Spain with the European Right parliamentary bloc, and we had a good relationship with the interior minister at the time, and when the king (Hassan II of Morocco) learned of our presence in the Canary Islands, he sent a plane to take us to the Kingdom of Morocco.” “The King of Morocco received me with great warmth.” In that interview, Le Pen also showed pictures of himself with Algerian prisoners from May 13, 1958, when the Algerian revolution against the brutal French occupation army was at its height.

Even if the late Moroccan King Hassan II left and was replaced by his son Mohammed VI, the relationship between the Moroccan regime and the leaders of this right-wing party remained honey on honey, and the reason is the far right’s hatred for Algeria, which made it adopt positions that angered Algeria, and therefore it did not find anything to offer as a gift to its friends in the Moroccan regime. Except to adopt positions against the Polisario Front, which is all that the Alawite palace is looking for, even if the immigration policy adopted by the Le Pen party is hostile to the Moroccan immigrants present on French soil, who are estimated in the millions.

During the session that the European Parliament dedicated in January 2023 to vote on a regulation condemning the Moroccan regime for restricting freedom of expression and imprisoning journalists outside the law, one of the representatives of the extremist party “National Rally”, Thierry Mariani, one of the representatives of the extremist “National Rally” party, Thierry Mariani, defended the human rights situation in the Alawite kingdom, and not satisfied with that, he attacked two Moroccan journalists who were imprisoned with harsh sentences simply because they criticized the anti-democratic policies and practices of the palace, noting that this regulation was adopted by the European Parliament.

Moreover, the program of the right-wing National Front includes a pledge to present the occupied Sahrawi lands according to the Moroccan regime, by providing recognition that they are part of the alleged Moroccan sovereignty, and even the head of the right-wing “Republicans” party, Eric Ciotti, who got involved at the last minute and outside the will of the institutions of his party, in alliance with Le Pen’s party, had visited the Kingdom of Morocco in May 2023 at the invitation of the Moroccan regime and stayed there at the expense of the palace, before calling from Rabat on the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to change his country’s position on the Sahrawi issue and recognize that it is part of the sovereignty of the so-called Alawite kingdom.

However, the results of the second round of the recent legislative elections shattered the dream of this extreme rightist, along with Le Pen’s party, by falling from first place in the first round to third place in the second round, after he had been a candidate, according to many opinion polls, to control the absolute majority. This allows him to form the government alone, but today he is excluded from any coalition because he is ostracized by the various political partners, which means the collapse of the dream of achieving a French position that recognizes the sovereignty of the Moroccan regime over the occupied Sahrawi lands.