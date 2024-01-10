Moroccan Regime’s Men Behind Drug Trafficking To Algeria

The Moroccan regime, through one of its influential factions, finally admitted its involvement in drug trafficking to Algeria, an issue that was often mentioned by Algerian officials, and was among the reasons that led to the Algerian authorities’ decision to sever diplomatic relations with Rabat.

This recognition was carried by the media front of the Moroccan regime in France, represented by the magazine “Jeune Afrique”, which revealed that Kacem El-Mir, a former MP of the “Authenticity and Modernity” party, which was established by Fouad Ali El-Himma, advisor to the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, and the powerful man in the Alawi “was responsible for the transit of drugs from northern Morocco to Algeria.”

This leak came in the wake of the explosion of what became known as the “Pablo Escobar of the Sahara” scandal, in which prominent political and sports figures in the Moroccan regime were involved, such as Abdenbi Bioui, President of Eastern Morocco, and the President of the Moroccan Wydad Athletic Club of Casablanca, Said Naciri, who are placed in detention pending investigation.

This confession would not have been issued by Jeune Afrique magazine, which is known as a “mouthpiece” for the Moroccan regime, if there had not been sand moving inside the wheels of the Alawi palaces in Rabat, within the framework of scenarios aimed at striking and excluding some influential figures in the regime, led by the strongman, Fouad Ali El Himma, the king’s advisor, who is living on the crater of a volcano.

The main accused in the “Pablo Escobar of the Sahara” scandal are members of the party of the King’s Advisor, Fouad Ali El-Himma, which has made many observers in the Kingdom of Morocco and even outside it consider that they are the main targets behind the explosion of the scandal and not covering it up, as well as circulating it in a media platform (Jeune Afrique) which is known as the mouthpiece of the Moroccan regime and the king’s powerful advisor.

Moroccan activists spoke on social media about the Moroccan king’s decision to withdraw the extensive powers from Ali El Himma inside the palace, before heading to his African resorts the Seychelles Islands and the Republic of Tanzania, and specifically on the island of Zanzibar, where he decided to build a palace there, according to what was reported by the Moroccan newspaper “Le Desk”.

Until recently, the figures involved in the “Pablo Escobar of the Sahara” scandal were among the names that fluctuated in the regime’s bliss and among decision-makers because of their closeness to their influential man in the palace, which means that the fall of these names is considered an indication of the fall of those who provided them with protection and held supreme positions.

There is no doubt that the Jeune Afrique weekly, which only speaks with a voice from Rabat, dares to criticize Fouad Ali El-Himma’s men, as evidence that it received instructions to carry out a media liquidation in preparation for the political ousting of the influential man in the Alawi Palace.

Over many decades, Algeria has not stopped calling on the Moroccan authorities to stop the flow of drugs coming from the Moroccan border. The security services, gendarmerie and army have also been able to seize tons of drugs and hallucinogens and warned their Moroccan counterparts that any reduction in tension between the two countries depends on stopping the dumping of prohibited and toxic substances into Algeria, before the crisis develops and later led to the severing of bilateral relations.