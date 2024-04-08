Morocco Confuses the Algerian Initiative and Mauritania Rejects the “Atlantic Initiative”

Another manifestation of the deepening crisis between Algeria and the Moroccan regime is the “race of initiatives” in recent weeks. The expected coordination meeting in the Tunisian capital after the month of Ramadan between Algeria, Tunisia and Libya to form a new Maghreb bloc is one of these manifestations that confirms the extent of the Maghreb isolation from which the Moroccan regime suffers.

The idea put forward by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was not new. It had been put forward before by political parties in Algeria and Tunisia in order to confront the disruption of the mechanisms of the clinically dead Maghreb Union. However, the timing of its launch this time came in a circumstance that was inherently the attempt of the Alawite regime to…, destabilize the country’s southern borders by trying to incite the countries of the Sahel region to attack the country’s national security and influence Algeria’s geopolitical projects, such as working to thwart the peace and national reconciliation agreement in Mali, signed in Algeria in 2015, called the “Algiers Agreement,” and trying to damage relations with Niger.

The “confusion” of the Moroccan regime was demonstrated by the launch of an initiative called the “Atlantic Initiative”, which targeted Algeria’s relations with the countries of the Sahel region, and then dragged these countries into the trap of recognizing the alleged sovereignty of the Alawite Kingdom over the occupied Sahrawi lands, by linking it to the Atlantic coasts for the Sahrawi, as an outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

Mauritania boycotted the first and last founding meeting of this initiative, held last December in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, in exchange for the presence of representatives from Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, an absence that emptied this initiative of its content, The absence of both Algeria and Nouakchott in this initiative means its inevitable death before birth, because the Sahel countries can only reach the occupied Atlantic-Saharan coasts through two outlets that have no third, either Mauritania, which refused the Moroccan invitation, or Algeria, which broke off relations with Rabat. .

Despite the failure of the Moroccan initiative in its infancy, the Algerian party updated the Moroccan initiative project, and it was welcomed by both Libya and Tunisia, which will host the first meetings of the Algerian initiative in a few days, which indicates that there are good chances for its success, and Algeria has witnessed its first nucleus in waiting for its second stop.

Despite President Tebboune’s assertion that the Algerian initiative does not eliminate the Moroccan regime, the latter, in order to perpetuate the division and by virtue of being a functional state in the region, Unfortunately for them, the official and internationally recognized decision in Libya comes from the capital, Tripoli, and not from Cyrenaica or Benghazi in the Far East.

The political elites in the orbit of the Alawi palace, as well as the local Moroccan media mouthpieces and those linked to their intelligence services, particularly in France, such as Jeune Afrique, are trying to create the impression that Mauritania’s failure to announce its accession to the Algerian initiative falls within the context of its keenness to maintain the same distance from Algeria and Rabat, but they are ignoring the reality of the worsening crisis between Rabat and N’Djamena over the last few years. And Rabat, but they ignore the reality of the worsening crisis between Rabat and Nouakchott during the last three years, which was manifested by the Mauritanian authorities imposing astronomical fees on Moroccan goods, which in some cases reached 500 percent, which led to the cessation of the movement of trucks through the Guerguerat crossing, at a time when The Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazouani, announced the opening of a free zone and a crossing between the two countries at the beginning of this year.