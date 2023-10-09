Morocco… The Only Country Unable To Condemn The Despicable Zionist Aggression

The stability of the positions of the Arab Maghreb countries regarding the brutal Zionist aggression against the Palestinians in the occupied territories reveals the reality of the diplomatic isolation that the Moroccan regime suffers in the region due to its treacherous positions on the Palestinian issue, despite the fact that the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, falsely chairs the so-called “Jerusalem Committee” in the Organization of the Islamic Conference.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry’s statement following the beginning of the Zionist aggression against the defenseless Palestinians in the Gaza Strip deviated from the positions of the rest of the Maghreb countries, represented by Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania and Libya, which all supported the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state on their land and condemned the Zionist aggression, while the Alawite Kingdom fell into the taboo of putting the executioner and the victim in the same basket.

The Kingdom of Morocco, which has thrown itself into the arms of the Zionist enemy in a disgusting way since its normalization in December 2020, did not even dare to declare its solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are being exterminated by the callous military machine of the usurping entity, unlike its sisters in the Maghreb region, and began to “express its concern” about what it considered to be the “targeting” of Zionist civilians by men of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, following the heroic “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry said, “The Kingdom of Morocco expresses its deep concern over the deteriorating conditions and the outbreak of military actions in the Gaza Strip and condemns the targeting of civilians by any party,” in a pathetic scene that confirms that the source of decision-making is no longer in Rabat, but comes in the form of instructions from Tel Aviv.

In contrast to the traitorous position of the Moroccan regime on the central issue of the nation, the positions of the other Maghreb countries were extremely strict, holding the Zionist entity responsible for the lives of the Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Algerian position was crystal clear, which was to firmly denounce the Zionist attacks on the Palestinians and to call for their cessation, as stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Algeria is following with great concern the development of the brutal Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have claimed the lives of dozens of innocent sons and daughters of the Palestinian people, who have fallen as martyrs under the Zionist occupation, which has persisted in its policy of oppression and persecution imposed on the brave Palestinian people.

Algeria also “strongly condemns these policies and practices, which violate the most basic humanitarian rules and references to international legitimacy. It renews its call for the immediate intervention of the international community, through the competent international bodies, to protect the Palestinian people from the arrogance and criminality that the Zionist occupation has made a feature of its occupation of the Palestinian territories”.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry’s statement was no less strong than its Algerian counterpart. The Tunisian presidency affirmed “Tunisia’s full and unconditional support for the Palestinian people, and also recalls that what some media describe as the Gaza Strip is Palestinian land that has been under Zionist occupation for decades, and it is the right of the Palestinian people to recover it, and to recover all the land of Palestine, and it also has the right to establish its independent state on it, with its capital, Al-Qods Sharif, the first of the two Qiblahs and the third of the Two Holy Mosques.”

The Tunisian presidency called on “the international community to assume its historical responsibility to put an end to the brutal occupation of all of Palestine and the continued violation of the rights of the Palestinian people by the Zionist occupation forces in total disregard of all religious laws and human values” and to “stand by the Palestinian people and remember the horrendous massacres perpetrated by the enemy.

It also stressed: “The whole world must not forget the enemy’s heinous massacres in Al-Dawayima, Balad Al-Sheikh, Deir Yassin, Kafr Qasem, Khan Younes, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ibrahimi Mosque and others. It must also not forget the hundreds of thousands who were expelled from their homes and robbed of their lands. They must remember these dates, and they must recognize the right to legitimate resistance to the occupation and not consider this resistance as aggression or escalation”.

The Libyan position, on the other hand, was strongly critical of the Zionist entity and unconditionally supported the Palestinians, holding the international community responsible: “We call on the international community to stop the blatant violations committed by the Israeli occupation, to put an end to them and to put an end to this bloody conflict. We also hold the occupation authorities responsible for the consequences of the Palestinian resistance’s response to the ongoing violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, harming the Palestinians and settlements, and we stress the prohibition of expanding the targeting of the Gaza Strip or continuing to target the Palestinians”.