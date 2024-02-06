Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Is A Bad Copy Of Franco’s Dictatorship

In exciting leaks from the Spanish newspaper El Independiente, Mohamed Zayan, a former Moroccan minister now in prison and over eighty years old, revealed the secrets of the wealth of the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, which he attributes to his control over the country’s wealth. He also criticized the King’s silence on the heinous Zionist crimes against the Palestinians, as he holds the position of the head of the “Jerusalem Committee”, who is supposed to be the first defender of the Palestinian people and its sanctities.

In exclusive statements by the former Minister of Human Rights, who is in Al-Arjat prison, the newspaper reports: “In addition to abdicating the throne, he must return the money from the Tan Tan mines exploited by Managem, a company in which Mohammed VI is one of the main shareholders.” It adds: “The Moroccan royal family must return this gold because it belongs to the people. He insists that gold mines must not in any way be owned by foreign companies or individuals.

The newspaper quotes the former Minister of Human Rights during the reign of the late King Hassan II: “The situation in Morocco continues to deteriorate. The jurist and dean of lawyers in Morocco criticizes the control of a group of the king’s friends over everything in the Alawite kingdom: “Morocco is under the control of the king’s colleagues, as if it were a soccer game: the first advisor, the head of external security, the general treasurer, the tax director, the director of radio and television”. Generalists, how can you leave a country to your fifteen or twenty colleagues? What kind of political system is this?

Then the former minister, who knows the secrets of the palace, continues: “This is not a political system. This is just a pure community, but they forget that this is not a private commercial partnership. This is something much more dangerous: it is a people, a nation,” before asking: “I do not know where we are going”. When the television says that the presidency of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations is an international recognition that Morocco is a democratic country that enjoys freedoms?

The former Minister of Human Rights criticizes the Kingdom of Morocco’s assumption of the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Commission a few days ago, stressing that this was done in the context of alliances that lack values: “The problem of human rights in the world is due to the fact that the subjects of international law are states, and they are the ones who violate human rights.” And they are the ones who lead them”. According to the imprisoned minister, “what is happening in Morocco is not typical of the twenty-first century. It is Francoism” (after the Spanish dictator Franco).

In his description of the disastrous human rights situation in the Kingdom of Morocco, the imprisoned human rights activist cites the international condemnations that Morocco has received through the resolutions of the Human Rights Council itself, in relation to the imprisonment of the journalist Taoufik Bouachrine, the former director of the newspaper “Youm 24”, who is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence on arbitrary charges such as sexual assault, as well as the journalist Omar Al-Radi, who was sentenced to six years in prison for his investigations, and the journalist Suleiman Raissouni, who is also serving a 5-year prison sentence on fabricated charges.

According to El Independent, the prisoner human rights activist criticizes the Moroccan regime’s continued relations with the Zionist entity and its silence on the latter’s terrible crimes against the Palestinian people. He says: “I do not understand the silence of Mohammed VI? And because he is the ‘Commander of the Faithful’, he must break his relations with Israel. It is a duty.” “My debt is to him.” He adds: “Pope Francis (the Pope of the Vatican) has more serious statements than him, and he is the one who calls himself the Commander of the Faithful.”

Mohamed Zayan stresses the need for international pressure on the Moroccan regime to respect human rights: “International pressure is very important and necessary for the transition to democracy. We have seen this in Latin America. Economic development is one thing and the right to freedoms and justice is another, which does not change. The law depends on the person being tried, as is happening now in Morocco,” and he estimated that “Morocco today is considered a cartoon version of the regime of the dictator Franco.