Morocco’s Makhzen Regime Is Terrified By President Tebboune’s Successful Tour Of Arabian Gulf

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is very afraid of the visit that led the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to Qatar and Kuwait, which increased Rabat’s apprehension, as the western neighbor follows President Tebboune’s steps on his Gulf tour closely, and also carefully monitored the outcomes of the summit that brought him together with The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as his visit to the State of Kuwait, for fear of what would disturb the sleep of the Alawite kingdom.

The Makhzen regime fears that there will be progress at the level of two files, namely the upcoming Arab summit expected in Algeria, and the second file, which is the most fateful for Rabat, which is the Western Sahara issue, which has returned with great vigor to the forefront in recent times, despite the strenuous efforts of the Makhzen regime to keep the burning issue out of the limelight.

After the recent blows dealt to the Moroccan diplomacy at the African and European levels, the press close to the Makhzen regime undertook to hypnotize the Moroccan people by providing analysis, readings and even false news, about the results of the first visit that led President Tebboune to Qatar and Kuwait.

The Moroccan Makhzen regime is still under the shock of losing the bet to support the state of the Zionist entity in maintaining its membership as an observer in the African Union after it was suspended at the last summit of the Union, and the repercussions of Sahrawi President Ibrahim Ghali’s participation in the European-African Summit in Brussels last week are still ongoing. This development cast a shadow on the Moroccan interior which was shocked by that participation.

The media trumpets affiliated with the Makhzen regime went as far as questioning the final statement of the summit of President Tebboune and the Emir of Qatar, which spoke of clear support for the Qatari authorities in Algeria’s hosting of the upcoming Arab summit, as stated in the statement that pointed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s “valuation” of Algeria’s efforts and its keenness to provide an atmosphere conducive to the success of this summit, while stressing the readiness of the State of Qatar to shore up these good endeavors and contribute to achieving the desired results, especially in light of the common challenges facing Arab countries at various levels.

Qatar’s affirmation of its clear support for Algeria’s efforts to host the upcoming Arab summit reflects the orientations of the Moroccan Makhzen regime, as its Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita had expressed in his interview with France 24, claiming that the date of the Arab summit could not be postponed, in what seemed to be an invitation to cancel that summit.

The other file that terrifies the Makhzen regime is the Western Sahara issue, and the Moroccan Makhzen media have worked hard to adapt some of the phrases carried by the final statement outlining President Tebboune’s visit to Doha, in order to market them in the form of a false victory, by promoting Morocco’s alleged territorial integrity, as the latter focused on the phrase “values of unity and solidarity”, and considered it to serve the Moroccan proposals regarding the Western Sahara issue, despite the fact that the statement concerns only Algeria and Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco has nothing to do with it.