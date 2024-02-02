Mossad’s Close Collaboration With France to Repress Algerians

Those who know the secrets of Algeria’s strict position on the Zionist entity attribute it to the latter’s position on the liberation revolution and its close cooperation with the French occupation to keep Algeria under colonial control, and after that comes the principled Algerian position on Arab-Islamic issues, most notably the Palestinian issue.

This information resulted from a report prepared by the magazine “Historia”, under the title “French and Israeli Secret Services. Close Collaboration in the years 1955 and 1956”. The magazine revealed the involvement of the Zionist foreign intelligence “Mossad” in supporting the French occupation army during the Algerian liberation war which ended with the expulsion of the occupier in 1962.

The monthly magazine Historia published on its website that; “In France, the Algerian war (liberation revolution) remains the main concern. The return to power of General de Gaulle seems to mark a hardening in the fight against the Algerian separatists (Front for Liberating the Nation), and the information gleaned by Mossad and Aman (zionist military intelligence) is highly appreciated by the SDECE (service for external documentation and counter-espionage). Ben Gourion even advised de Gaulle to proceed with a partition of Algeria, the French having to keep the coastal region… But this was not the path followed by the General, who, in 1960, decided to move towards a negotiated solution”.

According to historical research, the Zionist Mossad was in contact with the Jews who were living in Algeria at the time and recruited agents from this community. There are testimonies indicating that the Zionist intelligence armed members of this sect to kill Algerians in what was known as the Constantine massacre (eastern Algeria), as confirmed by the testimony of Avraham Barzilai, reported by Maariv on June 2018, on the occasion of the world gathering of Jews from Constantine which was held in Jerusalem at that week; “agent Avraham Barzilai, 78, decided to talk about his past as a Mossad agent in Algeria. Precisely in Constantine where, at the age of 29, he was sent by the Israeli secret services, in the company of his wife, to set up operational cells to wage war against the ALN, under the cover of a modest teacher of Hebrew”, the story was reported by the daily “Maariv”, taken up by the site “Proche-Orient Infos” and was published on the occasion of the largest gathering, ever organized in Israel, of Sephardic Jews from Constantine, led by the singer Enrico Macias.

The testimony of Mossad’s agent Barzilai and his direct manager, Shlomo Havilio, stationed in Paris in 1956, revealed the details of an operation by the Mossad services which trained and armed cells made up of young Jews from Constantine to wage war against the ALN. The two agents, who had previously served in Israeli Army Intelligence Unit 131 in Egypt, had previously set up similar cells to destabilize Nasser’s government by arming Egyptian Jews in a failed operation, known as the code name for “dirty business.”

These agents, better known in Mossad jargon as “Metsada” (special operations officer), were part, like current zionist agents, of the “Research Division”, responsible for interpreting intelligence. According to Mossad’s division into 15 geographical zones, the Maghreb (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia), occupies a predominant place, especially since Israel started with the idea of relaunching normalization with Rabat.

According to what was stated in the testimony of this spy, Jews who were living in Algeria and working under the orders of the Mossad bombed a Jewish café in Constantine, then pinned the blame on the Algerians and then committed the massacre against the Algerians, according to a precise plan behind which they aimed to displace the Jews to occupied Palestine between the years 1956 and 1962.

“In 1961, the referendum approving the principle of self-determination of Algerians and the opening of talks with the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic changed the context. In response, the OAS was created that same year to fight against the abandonment of Algeria”, explained Historia monthly magazine specializing in historical research for more than a century. The Secret Army Organization “OAS” was created in the same year to block the way of Algerian independence.

The same source cited Isser Harel’s testimony indicating that “a leading French personality suggested to the Israelis (whose name was not mentioned) that de Gaulle be assassinated during a visit to Algeria by an Israeli Arab manipulated by the Mossad! In exchange for the zionist entity’s reception of weapons for free… Warned of this approach, Golda Meir, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, informed Ben Gourion, who alerted the Élysée. A few weeks later, the generals’ putsch was launched in Algiers. Receiving Ben Gurion a few months later, the General showed him warm gratitude”.

“Given the good relations it maintained with the French services in the 1950s, the Mossad established its first European base in Paris. Its leader, Yaacov Caroz, organized the emigration of Moroccan Jews in 1955-1956. His successor, at the beginning of the 1960s, was none other than Yitzhak Shamir, former head of operations of the extremist group Stern (formerly fought by the French !) and future Prime Minister. After 1965, it was Shlomo Cohen’s turn to occupy the position, which had become the most important in Western Europe: most of the agents and sources in Arab countries were managed from Paris. At the end of the 1960s, the Mossad was forced to move its European headquarters to Brussels, with the SDECE monitoring its activities too closely. This will not prevent one-off operations from being carried out in Paris, including assassinations”, Historia concluded.

Historian Roland Lombardi returned to a “little-known international aspect of the Algerian war”, namely “Israel’s view and involvement in the conflict”. The historian revealed that France had considered, with Israel, creating an enclave in Algeria, a sort of state within a state which would bring together the Jewish community.

The French historian, who recalled that the zionist secret services were present in force in Algeria during the 1954-62 war, noted that “regular meetings” took place between the heads of the French and Israeli intelligence services, which “allowed to exchange crucial and sensitive information, particularly regarding the support that Egypt provided to Algerian nationalists”.

The Zionist Mossad also participated in “the execution of subversive actions, consisting of organizing, for example, acts of sabotage and other unconventional special operations.” We thus learn that the FLN was not only at war against France, but also against the zionists, “Israel directly played an important role in the fight against the Algerian FLN, abroad, of course, but also, something unknown until now, on the very soil of the French colony,” wrote Roland Lombardi, in a historical study published in Réseau International.

Roland Lombardi referred to the revelations of the former Mossad agent, Avraham Barzilai, stationed in 1956 in Algeria, on “an operation by the Israeli services consisting of training and arming groups made up of young Jews from Constantine to wage war against the FLN and in particular a reprisal operation launched on his orders and carried out by men from his cell after an attack in Constantine on May 12, 1956.

As independence approached, the zionist entity informed De Gaulle that “the abandonment of Algeria by France” would mean a “radical upheaval”. From then on, an option was considered to place Algeria within the fold of Israel, by creating a state which would bring together the Jewish community of Algeria. “This new path will be studied very seriously,” wrote the historian, who cited a report entitled “Should we share Algeria?” The report, drawn up by a close friend of General De Gaulle, envisaged, among other things, “dividing” Algiers “like Berlin or Jerusalem”: “The Casbah on one side, Bab El-Oued on the other, and a line of demarcation between the two sides.”

David Ben Gourion travelled “in person to Paris” to “advise and try to influence General De Gaulle to follow the option of partition”, finally the historian Roland Lombardi explained that the independence of Algeria would mark, in the eyes of the zionists, the end of their alliance with France which “is only justified by the existence of a common enemy”.