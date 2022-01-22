Motives of the Moroccan “Aggression” Against Algeria, Mauritania

Morocco failed to involve Algeria and Mauritania in its conflict with Western Sahara and to remove the status of observers from the two neighboring countries to evade confronting the real party in the conflict, which is the Polisario Front, the legitimate and only representative for the Sahrawi people, Mauritanian writer and journalist, interested in issues of the conflict in North Africa, Sid Ahmed Ould Atfail, said.

Sid Ahmed Ould Atfail added in a statement to the Algerian News Agency that the Moroccan Makhzen “tried, since the first day of the conflict with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia El Hamra and Oued Eddahab, to involve neighboring countries in this conflict, despite all international bodies confirmed that the two parties to the conflict are the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario, which was also confirmed by the UN-African settlement plan, which states that Algeria and Mauritania are two observing countries”.

“The recurrence of aggressive incidents from Morocco against Algeria and Mauritania, such as the bombing by the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara of Algerian trucks transporting goods on the Nouakchott-Ouargla axis last November, and the bombing of civilian cars of Mauritanians prospecting for gold on the Mauritanian desert border. It is part of the attempts of the Makhzen regime to plunge them into this conflict, which threatens the security of the entire region”.

Previously, three Algerian nationals were killed in a barbaric bombardment of their trucks while they were traveling on the axis linking Nouakchott and Ouargla, by the Moroccan occupation forces in the Western Sahara using “advanced weapons”.

The Mauritanian writer interested in the issues of the conflict in North Africa asserted that the aim of the bombing of citizens in their countries by drones, which the Kingdom of Morocco obtained after the official normalization with the Zionist entity, “is to remove the status of the observer countries from Mauritania and Algeria, and to show them as parties to the conflict. This is what the Kingdom of Morocco is promoting to evade confronting the real party in the conflict, who are the real owners of the land, I mean the sole representative of the Sahrawi people, which is the Polisario Front”.

Speaking about the conclusion of the visit of the United Nations Special Envoy to Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura to the region in his first tour since his appointment on October 7, he said that “despite the exceptional security and health conditions experienced by the entire world, the UN envoy has moved to the region, with the purpose of listening to the two parties (Morocco and the Polisario Front), and to present proposals that, according to observers, would calm the burning arena.

In this context, he stated, “De Mistura has definitely seen the report of the former envoy, Horst Koehler, and of course he has what to say based on those reports and the events that followed, and he makes promises, but he also wants to listen to the two parties separately and come close to the point that might cease the fire to start the next diplomatic round of negotiations”.