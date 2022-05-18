MSP MPs Introduce a Bill to Criminalize Normalization

MPs to the People’s National Assembly submitted, on Monday, a bill to criminalize normalization with the Zionist entity.

According to what was confirmed by members of the Parliamentary Group of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), which submitted the draft, the General Directorate of Legislation in the Council received the text of the draft law.

An MSP’s MP Youcef Adjissa submitted the proposed law on behalf of the proponents, coinciding with the 74th Nakba Day (the Palestinian Catastrophe) which led to the declaration of the establishment of the occupying state on May 15, 1948.