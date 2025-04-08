Mustapha Sayedj: The Makhzen Orchestrates the Sahel Alliance Movement Against Algeria

Political analyst Mustapha Sayedj believes that what is happening in Mali is due to the military institution’s coup since 2020, and its inability to develop a roadmap for the transitional period.

He explained that “Algeria, despite this, has always adhered to the principle of territorial sovereignty of Mali and all African countries and has rejected military interventions”.

Mustapha Sayedj, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Algiers, added in a statement during his appearance on the “Guest of the international” program on Radio Algeria International on Tuesday that “Algeria’s decision to close its airspace to Mali and recall its ambassadors followed the established diplomatic and sovereign frameworks.”

Sayedj also pointed out that “Algeria’s hand has always been extended to its African brothers and has worked diligently to consolidate relations with neighboring countries and resolve various crises in the Sahel region without interfering in the internal affairs of other countries or allowing foreign agendas to interfere. Algeria has also always supported the territorial integrity of the Malian people.”

However, according to him, “this coup-plotting military junta is the one that fabricated the crisis with Algeria for narrow purposes, aiming to cover up its lack of any plan or agenda for the country and the region.”

Sayedj asserted that “the Malian coup plotters implicated Niger and Burkina Faso under the pretext of a tripartite agreement to form a joint defense system to combat terrorism in the region,” but he believes that “this alliance is a fragile one that has not focused on real strategic issues.”

The guest of the Algerian International Radio added that “Mali’s move within the Sahel Alliance against Algeria at this particular time is part of a plan orchestrated by the Makhzen regime and its allies to target Algeria in its southern regions and transform these countries into tools in the hands of regimes hostile to Algeria, to undermine integration and development projects in the region.”