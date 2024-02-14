Nabil Naghiz, a Strong Candidate to Be Assistant Coach for the Fennecs

The Algerian Football Federation is formulating a final response to the correspondence it received recently from former national coach Djamel Belmadi, and closing the file permanently pending further developments, well-informed sources told Echorouk.

Djamel Belmadi had requested to receive all his dues until the end of his contract, which extends to December 2026 and if his dues are not paid, he will resort to the FIFA.

The Federation of Algerian Football is expected to respond in the coming hours to Djamel Belmadi and inform him that he will not receive compensation for more than three months, as the FAF president Walid Sadi confirmed to the national coach during their meeting immediately after returning from Ivory Coast, at a time when Belmadi is demanding compensation of 7,280,000 euros, that is, until the end of his contract. The FAF will tell Belmadi that his mission with the Fennecs ended with the last AFCON match against Mauritania which eliminated the Algerian team from the first round and it ranked last in a group that included Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola which qualified for AFCON’s second round.

Furthermore, Echorouk learned from informed sources that the President of the Federation of Algerian Football, Walid Sadi, is intensifying his contacts with whoever will succeed the former coach Djamel Belmadi, as he spoke with the coach of the Nigeria national team, which lost the final match against Ivory, José Peseiro, who gave his initial approval, in addition to the veteran coach Carlos Queiroz, who has great international experience and reached the AFCON’s final in Cameroon with the Egyptian team that was defeated by the Senegalese team on penalties, in addition to the Bosnian Vladimir Petrovic, who coached of the Swiss team and achieved positive results. He also coached many clubs, the most recent being the French club “Girendins de Bordeaux”.