National Defence Ministry: Presence Of The Zionist “Dolphin” Submarine Is Fake News

The Ministry of National Defense categorically denied what was circulated by some websites and national press headlines regarding the monitoring and pursuit of submarines belonging to the Algerian Navy for a submarine that was located off the national territorial waters, coinciding with the implementation of the naval exercise “Deterrence 2021”, on 29 and 30 September 2021 at the level of the marine shooting polygon of the western waterfront in the second military region, with the participation of several floating units of Algerian naval forces.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense categorically refuted the news that circulated by these media, explaining that the aforementioned naval exercise, which was carried out with great success by the submarine crew “Djurdjura”, during which no incident was recorded, including the one that was covered by these media.

On the other hand, the Ministry of National Defense called on the various national media to approach their competent services to verify the authenticity of such news before publishing it to avoid misleading public opinion.

Previously, news websites claimed that a Zionist submarine “Dolphin” appeared in international waters 5 kilometres from the place of the Algerian naval exercise, which was carried out by the People’s National Army under the supervision of its Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Said Chengriha in Oran (western Algeria).

The websites added that the national army succeeded in monitoring the Zionist submarine and chasing it through two Algerian navy submarines, which were in a state of readiness to destroy it, and forcing it to appear on the surface is a sign of deviation of the ladder to avoid destruction and to leave the place.

Concerning the motives for the presence of the Zionist submarine near the territorial waters, these sites said that it might have aimed at collecting intelligence and technical information, especially since at least one Algerian submarine was expected to launch one or more Kalibr missiles.

The alleged sources wondered about the attempt to spy on the Algerian military exercise and its relation with the Zionist entity’s relationships with Morocco before the Ministry of Defense blew up the false news from its foundation.