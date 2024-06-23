National Forum on President Tebboune’s Five-Year Achievements

The political parties under what is known as the presidential majority, namely the National Liberation Front (FLN), the National Democratic Rally (RND), the Future Front (el_Mostakbal), and the National Construction Movement (el-Binaa), which has not yet decided its position on the coalition, are preparing to hold a national forum in the coming days, to present the outcome of the economic and social achievements that Algeria has achieved during the last five years.

These parties will issue a joint statement during the meeting, renewing their collective position on the upcoming presidential elections, despite the individual decision taken by these parties to support the candidacy of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for a second presidential term, without returning to the coalition.

According to Echorouk sources, the next meeting will be devoted to presenting the outcome of the economic and social achievements that Algeria has achieved in recent years, as these will be documented by the numbers and statistics achieved in all fields.

These parties will also present their work program for the next stage, especially concerning leading the electoral campaign, starting from the process of collecting forms to organizing gatherings and seminars, in addition to media statements and interviews, all the way to monitoring the electoral process, which, according to them, requires the necessity of distributing roles to ensure the success of the important political event that Algerians are waiting for next September 7.

Although the coalition has not decided on the issue of whether the construction (el-Binaa) movement will remain or not, party sources confirmed to Echorouk that representatives of the political party led by Abdelkader Bengrina did not participate in the process of preparing for the national forum, due to the disputes that broke out on the eve of the coalition’s birth, as a result of the unilateral decision taken by the movement to announce its support for President Tebboune’s candidacy for a second term without returning to the coalition, which is the position that the rest of the parties affiliated with the coalition followed by declaring their support for President Tebboune’s candidacy unilaterally.

This comes in conjunction with the intensive preparations that these parties launched at the local level, by preparing their frameworks for the success of the upcoming presidential elections, and at the same time working to encourage young people to register on electoral lists, and contribute to raising the participation rate in the forthcoming elections, which constitutes the largest challenge for both the authority and the political parties concerned with these polls.

It emerges that the quadripartite coalition, consisting of the political parties that constitute the presidential majority, has previously confirmed that its goal is to respond to the requirements of the sensitive stage in the country, and to activate joint action between the parties of the presidential majority, and to work at the same time to form a committee to evaluate the outcome of the previous stage, and to prepare for a common national forum to discuss the requirements of the national situation.

These parties explained that the alliance is not circumstantially related to the presidential election. Still, they can extend beyond that, to take positions in various political, legal, social, economic, and other fields. It does not aim to exclude any party but rather integrates it with the positions of different political and social actors.